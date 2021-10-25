Queens, NY

T-Mobile Robbery Results In Multiple Deaths

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRQvw_0cb9Lj8e00
Christopher RansomPhoto from Christopher Ransom's Facebook

Usually, the consequences of a bad joke are some groans from loved ones. While dad jokes have taken flight with many comedians and paternal figures, most are forgotten faster than the joke is told. Nobody gets shot.

However, adding social media to the equation seems to up the ante. As does having a camera on the self-described comedian. Trying to go viral on social media leads to some dangerous stunts. Some internet famous people will go to extremes for the likes and shares.

Christopher Ransom is one of those people. He calls himself a “shock value” comic. Police say he is a serial robber and cop killer. And they are intent on keeping him locked up.

Cell Phone Hold-up

Ransom held up a Queens area T-Mobile store. He did this with the help of his friend and alleged cameraman, Jared Freeman. According to the “comedian,” the hold-up was part of a video he was putting together for his social media accounts.

Making people wonder if it was a joke. Ransom waved a fake gun around and forced the employees into the backroom. While he allegedly returned the money from this instance, there was another T-Mobile hold-up where Ransom and Freeman texted about splitting the money from that robbery.

Employees from the T-Mobile where Ransom held them up say they cannot talk about what happened. They also said they would rather forget about the situation altogether.

Ransom, though, is all too happy to talk about it. He swears this was nothing more than a stunt for his channels.

“It was a prank gone horribly wrong, I never meant to hurt anyone or rob anyone.”

Death Not A Prank

Ransom claims he handed the money back to the T-Mobile employees and handed them his business card. One of the employees allegedly told the social media “star” that the prank wasn’t funny. What happened next took the unfunny joke to a tragic new level.

He walked out of the T-Mobile store, still waving a replica of a colt gun. While the weapon could not be fired, police took no chances. There was a hail of bullets; two officers were shot in friendly fire. Detective Brian Simonsen was killed, while his partner Sergeant Matthew Gorman was wounded. Ransom swears he didn’t know how this was going to play out.

“I’m not a monster, I didn’t know what was going to happen that night.”

Ransom and Freeman were both charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and robbery. While they could not fire their firearm, a New York law states that someone who commits a felony is responsible for any deaths resulting from the crime.

Ransom himself was shot eight times in the confrontation. Freeman allegedly got away and was picked up later in connection with this case.

Death By Cop

Ken Finkelman of Legal Aid, Ransom’s lawyer, believes his client was trying to be killed. He told The New York Daily News that Ransom is mentally ill. According to the newspaper, Finkleman told them he believes the shock comic may have been trying to commit suicide by cop.

Lending credence to his theory is Ransom’s history with the NYPD. In September 2016, he went to the 71st precinct in Crown Heights. He only wore his underwear and a red towel wrapped around his neck like a cape.

Seemingly unaware of the gravity of his case, Ransom also asked a Daily News reporter if he was going to be on the front page. He is eager to resume his career. One of the claims he has made is that he is writing a memoir about his life thus far and promises it will be a bestseller.

Fears of Ransom contracting coronavirus led lawyers to ask for him to be released from Riker’s Island. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder denied the request. He said Legal Aid had failed to prove the incarceration was illegal or unconstitutional. In his two page decision, the judge wrote: “Under these circumstances, petitioners have not shown deliberate indifference to their safety and medical needs by the Department of Correction during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the petition is dismissed.”

Ransom says he is not guilty, and the cops who fired their weapons should be the ones on trial. He is currently awaiting trial, which was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 44

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. He has worked as a writer and marketer for many websites and companies, including Vocal Media, Dex, and now HVY. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Love You to Death, and hosts and owns the daily Drunk Gossip podcast.

Rochester, MI
897 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Fetty Wap Arrested, Pleads not Guilty To Drug Charges

Fetty WapJohannes Eisele/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images. Moments before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud on Thursday, rapper Fetty Was was arrested at CitiField in New York. This was set to be a pivotal moment for the young star; many were calling it a comeback moment for him. But that turned on a dime when the FBI appeared.

Read full story

Missing Girl Found But Mystery Continues

Nell CrospeyAuthor Unknown Picture In Public Domain. The Cropsey family was well known in Brooklyn. They had amassed a fortune by being merchants. Because the family had such deep roots in the community, they were the first ones asked when someone needed rare goods.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Society Woman Got Away With Shooting Her Husband With Help From Mother-in-Law

In 1940, Ann Woodward met William Woodward sr. while she was working as a showgirl in New York City. The two flirted; electricity filled the air between them. When the couple left the club together, tongues were wagging.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Former NYPD Officer Sentenced In Murder For Hire Plot

A judge sentenced a former NYPD officer to four years in prison on Friday. Valerie Cincinelli pleaded guilty to obstructing an investigation earlier this year. Before she was sentenced, she begged the judge to go easy on her. She claimed to have changed and lost everything because of this case.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Framed By Ex-boyfriend After Breakup

A cop shouted at Seemona Sumasar after pulling the young woman over. She wasn’t sure what the violation was or why he was yelling at her. The cop screaming at her only added to the confusion. She was forced out of the car by the officer.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Woman, Lover Plot To Kill Her Husband

In 1826, Jesse Strang grew tired of being a husband and father. His life had not turned out like he expected it would. He craved excitement, adventure, and romance. Instead, he was given boredom and a passionless marriage to a woman he did not love.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime

It's the end of Andrew Cuomo's political career fairytale. The story began in 1997 under then-President Bill Clinton. After serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, he geared up to run for Attorney General of New York, a position he held from 2007 to 2010.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Man Arrested For Assaulting Partner In Public

Officer Ashley Pubill was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting his boyfriend on a Queens street. The incident happened at 2:50 in the morning on the corner of 91st street and 31st avenue in Jackson Heights. Reports indicate that the two men were involved in an argument.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Movie Filmed In Detroit Shows City's Hidden Visual Delights

Spencer King started his Detroit journey like many others. He attended the College For Creative Studies. Initially, he majored in painting, sculpting, and eventually filmmaking. During his time at the college, he fell in love with the Motor City.

Read full story

Divorcee Unhappy With Ex Plotted Against Him

The gloved hand appeared out of nowhere on that March 1995 morning. Just like it happens in the old movies or on TV. Three shots were fired. Maurizio Gucci fell to the ground and took his last breath.

Read full story
Provincetown, MA

Woman Found Dead In The Dunes Near Provincetown, Mystery Lingers

Race Point Beach in Cape Cod, MassachusettsUncle T. One July 1974 day started as a fun family day on the beach. 12-year-old Leslie Metcalfe and her dog were running through the sand. Her parents were behind her, laughing at the silliness of their daughter and dog. In many ways, it was the perfect day.

Read full story
Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Husband Killed Wife To Hide Affairs

Jane and Bob Bashara seemed to have a picture-perfect marriage. At least to the outside world. They were pillars of their Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan community. The envy of their neighbors and friends.

Read full story
32 comments

Man Blames Obama, Movie For Murder Of Wife

A lot of crazy stories happen in Florida. Sometimes it appears as though residents say to one another, "hold my beer," as they try to one-up the latest crazy story. For anyone to top David Medina's case, they will need the whole beer plant.

Read full story

Amusement Park Closed By Multiple Accidents

Lake Shawnee Amusement Park TodayImage from Wikipedia. In the 1700s, the Draper family lived on the land that would one day be known as Lake Shawnee Amusement Park. The Drapers were a Native American family living off the land and enjoying the fruits of their labor.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Women Charged With Stealing Money In Manhattan

The stripper with a heart of gold stereotype has been around forever. It makes people feel better about sex workers; it eases their prejudices. However, the story of the stripper hustlers does not lend itself to that particular stereotype. In fact, The women in this story delight in the fact that they stole money from men, leaving some with next to no money.

Read full story

Financial Scandal Hits Real Housewives Star

"It's expensive to be me; looking this good don't come for free…." Erika Jayne Girardi purrs on her song, Xxxpensive. In it, she brags about all the doors money has bought her. But was the money ill-gotten?

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Teen Almost Got Away With Stealing Lamborghini

The moment Max Wade saw Eve Deider that late February 2011 day, it was lust at first sight. He had to have her. There was nothing that the teen boy would not do to win the affections of his dream girl. Nothing.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Young Woman Connected To Kilpatrick Killed In Detroit

“After all, who would notice just one more unsolved homicide into the City of Detroit?” Norman Yatooma. Detroit is full of intrigue and mystery. It's a city that does not try to hide the crime-laden underbelly. At one point, even the Mayor of Detroit committed crimes with glee and without fear of being punished.

Read full story
110 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy