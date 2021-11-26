You’re Making a Big Life Mistake Because of Money

It’s still time to change your mind.

Photo by Gilles De Muynck on Unsplash

My 23rd year was at the same time the wealthiest and the most unfulfilling of my short life.

I’ll make it simple: I was saving more than half of my paycheck every month, spending without thinking much about it, all while working three hours a day. I’m not bragging, I just need to set the scene for you.

Today, I barely make enough to support myself by working 8–9 hours a day.

The difference is that I am much happier today.

You do need a minimum of money so that you can meet your basic needs. But beyond that, money becomes a vicious circle.

I’ve got a few questions for you.

On weekdays, do you dread getting up? At work, are you constantly looking at your watch? Fine, you’re not passionate about your job. You still need it to afford a roof and food. But do you have free time left to do the things that make you feel alive?

You already know if there’s a problem somewhere.

Your day job then loses all its meaning: you go there to afford an existence that, in the end, you don’t live.

Money should never be a goal in itself

The purpose of life is not to get rich. Getting rich is like accumulating pebbles. It’s useless outside the materialist sphere. Happiness, the feeling of being alive, of living a good life, all this is found outside the materialist sphere.

The purpose of life, in my eyes, is to find what makes you vibrate. What you were put on this planet for. The goal is to make a reality of this parallel life that you feel deep inside and that suffers from not being lived.

That makes a human happy.

When you’re chasing money, you’re chasing virtual numbers that exist only on your bank app’s homepage. Sure, you can buy a new car, a fancy watch, and expensive dinners.

And then? Will these things make you happy?

Do you really want to spend your evenings getting drunk on more expensive whiskey with friends in suits and ties? Or wallow in your leather couch that sits among six other couches in a living room bigger than my entire apartment (yet there’s no shortage of space!)? While your beautiful convertible car will be sleeping in the garage with its wheels on the marble floor?

Are these your own wishes, or has society rubbed off on you?

I’ll be honest with you. Buying things that you don’t need (“ /niːd/ verb: require something because it is essential or very important rather than just desirable”) is an attempt to fill an emptiness that you feel inside.

This void is real. Except that it can only be filled by non-material things

“Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.” — President Franklin D. Roosevelt

If your existence is spent chasing money, you lose. If you spend it fulfilling yourself, you win.

Sometimes we have no choice but to work a job that doesn’t fulfill us. It’s okay, fulfillment can be unrelated to a day job. However, if you chase money so much that you spend your evenings and nights at it or side-hustling, then you have no time to devote to the real purpose of your life.

Your day job then loses all its meaning: you go there to afford an existence that, in the end, you don’t live.

It’s not too late

No matter what your age or situation, you can decide to re-calibrate your life to make it more in line with what you’re dying to do.

If you don’t know what that is, that’s okay. All these years have taught you to ignore the obvious. Let yourself get sucked back in. Let your guard down. Listen inside.

And give yourself a chance.

You don’t need to double your salary if you already have enough to live on, eat on, wear on, take care of your loved ones, and afford to have fun.

What you need to do is stop pouring all that time into a financial quest and start pouring it into a personal one.

It’s a game-changer.