How to Read | Discovering Growth

Reading Unsplash

If your goal is to read for knowledge, here is how to do it.

There are four levels of reading:

Elementary Inspectional Analytical Syntopical



Work on mastering each level in order 1 through 4.

Elementary reading: is the most basic level of reading, going from illiterate to literate.

Inspectional reading: also known as skimming, is a superficial form of reading. We are giving a piece of writing a quick yet meaningful review to evaluate the merits of a more profound reading experience.

Elementary reading is "what does this sentence say?"

Inspectional reading is "what is this writing about?"

Analytical reading: is thorough reading where you consume the writer's information and form organized questions. Attempt to answer your questions by thinking.

Reading with a pencil and journal can encourage thought. Underline, circle, margin, use symbols, place numbers, write your questions, and write your answers as you read. Cicero said, "nothing so much assists learning as writing down what we wish to remember."

Syntopical reading: this allows you to synthesize knowledge from a comparative reading of different writing on a similar subject. This is where growth occurs as you compare and contrast different ideas, insights, and arguments. You are creating a latticework of the information being consumed and applying your own life experiences and knowledge to developmental models and new insights to form an understanding of the world that has not existed to you before.

The syntopical level of reading is where breakthroughs take place.

*I like to read multiple books on different subjects simultaneously to find connections between unconnected ideas of different disciplines.