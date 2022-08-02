Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook)

In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.

According to recently reviewed data, Harris County, Texas is estimated to be 55% Democratic, and Cameron County is 61% Democratic. The two other counties selected for the random audit are Eastland County which happens to be 88% Republican and Guadalupe which happens to be 64%, Republican.

Now, from what we’ve been told by several different sources is that the State of Texas is supposed to be coming to Houston to review what just went down in the Harris County Primary and Republican Party Primary that just went down a few months ago. And from what I’ve been told by sources, the State of Texas will then “WATCH OVER” or “OVERSEE” the “ELECTIONS ACTIVITIES” for the upcoming Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. And then, once the election is over, a “FULL AUDIT” of the 2020 Presidential Election and the 2022 Midterm Election is supposed to be conducted.

The 2022 Midterm Election will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Texas. The early voting period will begin on Monday, October 24, 2022, and end on Friday, November 4, 2022.

