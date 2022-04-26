San Francisco billionaire purposely went broke and he's happier than ever

In what is likely a wonderful reminder to us all about the power of altruism, Chuck Feeney, former billionaire and the founder of Duty Free Shoppers has given his fortune away and is reportedly quite happy about it.

As a matter of fact, he set an aggressive donation timeline for himself with the goal of giving away his fortune. To summarize his mission, he famously said the following words of wisdom.

"I see little reason to delay giving when so much good can be achieved through supporting worthwhile causes. Besides, it’s a lot more fun to give while you live than give while you're dead.”

Feeney is an Irish American who is known for living an incredibly frugal life although he amassed a fortune of several billion throughout his lifetime. At the height of his wealth, he allegedly even owned one pair of shoes.

He is well known for coining the frame of thought known as "Giving while Living." Given the term to encourage others to give while they're alive so they can see the change their monetary donations make in the world.

$8 Billion in Donations Given over the Last Four Decades

Over the last 40 years, it's estimated that Feeney gave away $8 billion dollars. In a humbling show of true selflessness, he made his donation anonymously.

It appears that Feeney's good deeds had a ripple effect. His givings allegedly inspired Bill Gates and Warren Buffet to start The Giving Pledge which is a philanthropic organization that enlists the world's wealthiest to donate at least half of their fortunes to worthy causes.

These days, his humble abode is an apartment in the AT&T Park district of San Fransisco. His apartment was described by Forbes as small, utilitarian, and humble, you could have mistaken the place for a freshman dorm. His retirement savings are reported to be around $2 million dollars at present time.