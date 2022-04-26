Real net worth of Selling Sunset cast members revealed

There's no denying that the Netflix breakout hit show Selling Sunset has become ultra-popular. In fact, it's currently Netflix's #1 show on their streaming platform.

The series description details the lives and careers of real estate agents who sell properties to Los Angeles' wealthiest clients. The homes can cost upwards of $75 million and their commissions can average 3% of a listing which, for example, would be a staggering $240,000 on an $8 million dollar home.

The real question is--what is the real net worth of the agents and cast members on the show?

#1 - Jason and Brett Oppenheim's net worth is $50 million each

The Oppenheim brothers are both attorneys. Jason graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and the UC Berkeley School of Law. He's reported to have sold over $1 billion dollars in real estate over his lifetime.

Brett attended The University of California, Berkeley, and graduated with the university's Highest Academic Honors and Phi Beta Kappa Honors. He went on to attend law school at UCLA.

These brothers are undoubtedly a powerhouse. Jason Oppenheim is listed on the Oppenheim group website as Owner / President / Broker.

#2 - Chrishell Stause's net worth is $5 million

This soap opera star turned real estate agent is the former wife of Justin Harley, star of This is Us. She starred in several soap opera productions over the years including All My Children from 2005 to 2011.

In 2019, Chrishell and her former husband purchased a $4.65 million home. After her divorce, in 2021 she purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.3 million.

Honorable Mentions

#3 Vanessa Villela’s net worth is $5 million

#4 Heather Rae El Moussa’s net worth is $3 million

#5 Emma Hernan’s net worth is $1.5 - $3 million

#6 Davina Potratz’s net worth is $2 million

#7 Christine Quinn’s net worth is $1.5 million