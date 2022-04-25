Louisville sanatorium included on list of most haunted places in US

The debate about whether or not ghosts real continues to be discussed even in 2022. However, in a survey published by YouGovAmerica, two in five Americans say ghosts exist — and one in five say they've encountered one.

If you're interested in encountering a ghost, you're likely to run into one at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium. LiveScience recently published a list of the most haunted places in the US and this place topped the list. The sanatorium is located in Louisville, KY. This medical facility was reportedly built in 1910 to house tuberculosis patients during a large outbreak.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tuberculosis (TB) is a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread from person to person through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes.

In the early 1900s, Louisville experienced a high number of infected patients. Information about the haunted asylum claims that it's believed that nearly 50,000 people died there. They were disposed of via body chute.

Legend suggests that this place is haunted by a little boy named Timmy, and allegedly a nurse who hung herself in the corridors.

In an image posted on the Waverly Hills Sanatorium public Facebook page, where they allege a tour attendee snapped an image of something that "is not a real person."

On their Facebook page, data shows that over 82,087 people checked in at Waverly Hills Sanatorium and 258,438 people follow their page.

Their official website offers services to the public including a Waverly Hills 6 Hour Public Investigation for ghost hunters, Sunday 2.5 Hour Historical Tours, and Halloween events.

So the question remains, is this place on your vacation destination list?