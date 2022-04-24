Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.

Ms. Scott, a Seattle resident, is reportedly "giving away her fortune faster than any billionaire in modern times."

According to an article posted by Forbes, she's worth an estimated $43.6 billion dollars and became a billionaire in 2019 when Jeff Bezos transferred a large share of his Amazon stock over to her amid their divorce proceedings.

In an article she authored posted on March 23, 2022, entitled, "Helping Any of Us Can Help Us All" she posted a public list of all 465 of the non-profit charitable organizations she's donated to since June 2021. You can view the entire list here: https://mackenzie-scott.medium.com/helping-any-of-us-can-help-us-all-f4c7487818d9

In her published post on the blogging site Medium.com, she asserts that the total amount of monetary donations she's made since June 21' equals $3,863,125,000.

"Each non-profit it will list was selected through a rigorous process, and has a strong track record of serving under-supported needs."

What's next for McKenzie?

In an unexpected but understandable move, in December of 2021, she again posted on Medium that she is going to stop vocalizing her donations in order to take the spotlight off of herself. In her article, she writes that all amounts of donations help, standing up to bullies helps, it all helps--it's all in the effort of "giving." In her explanation, she says, "It’s also why I’m not including here any amounts of money I’ve donated since my prior posts." She follows up on that statement by writing, "I want to let each of these incredible teams speak for themselves first if they choose to, with the hope that when they do, media focuses on their contributions instead of mine."

McKenzie's Medium blogger About section reads: Mom, writer, advocate. (No one representing me or my giving will ever ask anyone to pay a fee or submit personal information. Scams can be reported to www.ic3.gov/complaint.)