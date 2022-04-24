Best private schools in Norfolk/Virginia Beach area ranked

There's no denying that parents want the very best for their children, and some will pay any cost to ensure they have a prestigious education to prepare them for adulthood.

Virginia Beach and Norfolk's parents are no different.

According to Niche, the best private school in the area is the Norfolk Academy. The education website uses a grade ranking system to award good marks for areas like academics, teachers, and diversity. Norfolk Academy received the highest grade possible, an A+, for all areas except for diversity where they received a B+. In addition to this distinguished ranking, this private school is ranked number 4 on Niche's best private K-12 schools in Virginia.

Attending this hallmarked institution that was founded in 1728 will cost you. The reported yearly tuition for the highest grade level is $25,100. With a price tag like that, parents and students alike enjoy a 100% graduation rate, an average SAT score of 1320, and an average ACT score of 31.

Also featured on their list is Cape Henry Collegiate. Similar to the Norfolk Academy, this establishment received identical marks in areas like diversity, college prep, and academics. However, they differed in the teacher grading receiving an A- rather than an A+. Still, these are considered high marks earning this school the number 17 spot for best private K-12 schools in Virginia and the number 5 spot for best high schools for athletes in Virginia.

The yearly tuition at this educational institute will cost you a reported $21,440.

Virginians, where do your children go to school? And do you plan to send them to one of these institutions?