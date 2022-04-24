Artificial intelligence can predict how likable you're perceived to be based on your face

The future is here.

A research study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania found that people decide if they like you or want to do business with you within the first 3 seconds of meeting you.

To put it lightly, "Love may be a mystery, but attraction is a science." - Melanie Curtin

In a new development, scientists took it a step further and have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm technology that can predict how others will perceive you based on the characteristics of your face.

Researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology, in collaboration with Princeton University and the University of Chicago, have found a way to take a photograph of your face and use their AI system to model a first impression simulation. This system can determine how trustworthy someone is perceived to be, intelligent, outgoing, etc., simply based on the way they look.

So what does this mean for mankind?

The article on Science Daily reports that the development of a computer thinking system was originally created for social cognition understanding and perception experimentation. However, the study suggests that this AI software can in fact be used in the real world.

For example, people are already hyper-focused on presenting themselves in a positive light, this could be used to enhance that optic. Furthermore, the write-up suggests that politicians, for example, may use engineering to make themselves appear more trustworthy in photos. Or what we now call "deep fake" videos, this system could be used to make opponents look less intelligent or even suspicious.

Researcher Suchow warns, "For obvious reasons, we need to be careful about how this technology is used."

This article is set to appear in the April 21 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.