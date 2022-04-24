California's top baby names of 2022 have been released

The Social Security Administration (SSA) lists the most popular baby names each year based on the number of birth certificates filed with their administration.

If you're wondering what the most popular names are in California for the year 2022, your wait is over --the data is in.

The most popular name for boys is Noah and the most popular name for girls is Olivia. Interestingly enough, the boy names Mateo, Sebastian, Ethan, and Julian made the top 10 list, but only for the state of California. These names are unique because they're not on the national top 10 baby name list.

Similarly, Camila and Mila were on the top 10 list for the most popular baby names in California, but aren't expected to be in the top rankings for the national list.

According to FOX11 Los Angeles, to be considered popular, a name must be listed with17,000 births in California since 1880.

The most popular boy name in California has a biblical history.

" As the renowned Bible story goes, Noah was instructed by God to build an ark and save his family and the earth's creatures from a devastating flood in the Old Testament. (Noah also appears in the Hebrew Bible and the Quran.) "

The name Olivia is of Latin origin and means "olive" or "olive tree." Records of the name Olivia date back to 13th-century England. Its initial popularity might be attributed to the beautiful, sought-after heiress in William Shakespeare's play, Twelfth Night.

One thing is certain, California residents can expect to hear a lot more of the name Noah and Olivia in the Golden State.