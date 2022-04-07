Atlanta, GA

Legislature’s effort to encumber upzoning falters, but city reform plans still unclear

AtlantaCivicCircle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44F1GN_0f2EccTD00
The Georgia statehouse.Sean Keenan

A statewide zoning bill that would have further encumbered local efforts to increase residential density failed to cross the finish line when the Georgia General Assembly wrapped up the legislative session on Monday.

House Bill 1406, which would have mandated additional hearings and public input before municipalities could rezone single-family properties, was approved by the state House March 9, but its Republican backers couldn’t bring it to a Senate vote by the end of Sine Die on April 4, the last day of the 2021-2022 session.

State Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, told Atlanta Civic Circle last month that the bill intended to increase transparency and accountability for local governments seeking to rezone residential property that traditionally allow only single-family homes. Martin did not respond to Atlanta Civic Circle’s inquiry regarding whether he’d reintroduce the bill next year.

But opponents called it a solution in search of a problem that would stunt efforts to increase housing density and diversity and, thus, affordability.

Expanding zoning for residential areas to allow taller or denser development, such as apartments and tiny homes, already faces an uphill battle. When Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi tried last year to pass a city ordinance to upzone residential properties near MARTA stations, pushback from community groups hobbled the proposal. It was effectively killed by the council’s zoning committee in December.

Farokhi, who declined to comment for this story, told Atlanta Civic Circle late last year that his proposal was “not radical” and could make a comeback in 2022. But the recent departure of city planning chief Tim Keane, who helped the councilman develop the proposed ordinance as part of a wide-ranging zoning code update, adds uncertainty to the mission.

Atlanta Civic Circle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# HB1406# affordable housing# zoning# zoning reform# density

Comments / 0

Published by

Our mission is to inform the public on the most critical issues facing metro Atlanta by providing in-depth reporting and presenting possible solutions with opportunities for civic engagement online and in the community.

Atlanta, GA
211 followers

More from AtlantaCivicCircle

Fulton County, GA

Exclusive: Departing Fulton election director blasts lawmakers for playing “Old South” politics

Fulton County elections director Rick BarronAtlanta Civic Circle. Rick Barron is leaving the building – but not before he gets a few things off of his chest. After nine years heading Georgia’s largest elections operation, Barron has weathered enough criticism, controversy, and procedural changes to give him a full, unvarnished understanding of the political landscape.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Dickens lays out his vision for Atlanta in his first State of The City address

Atlanta is “one city with one bright future,” Mayor Andre Dicken told the region’s top business leaders, lawmakers, and dignitaries Monday at his first State of the City address.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Land donation tees up affordable homeownership in East Lake

An architectural rendering of the Trust at East Lake.Atlanta Land Trust. A two-acre land donation from the CF Foundation positions the Atlanta Land Trust (ALT) to build 40 townhomes for purchase — half deemed affordable for moderate-income Atlantans — in East Lake.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

City, property owner devise plan to relocate Forest Cove tenants by mid-July

Broken and boarded-up windows are a common sight at Forest Cove.Sean Keenan. The 211 households living in squalor at southside Atlanta’s condemned Forest Cove apartments could be moved out by July 15, thanks to a deal orchestrated this week by Mayor Andre Dickens’ office and the property owner, Millennia Housing Management, city officials told Atlanta Civic Circle Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Housing signs off on plan for nearly 1,000 affordable units in FY 2023

Atlanta Housing's downtown headquarters.Maggie Lee, via SaportaReport. Atlanta’s public housing authority anticipates producing up to 958 new affordable homes in the 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1, according to projections the agency approved last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Minority undercount in census will likely lead to lower political representation, big federal funding losses

The federal census shows Georgia is more ethnically and racially diverse than a decade ago.Photo by Enayet Raheem, Unsplash. The U.S. Census Bureau undercounted Blacks, Latinos, and Native Americans for the 2020 census, new government data shows – an omission likely to affect political representation and federal funding for minority communities for years to come.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Peoplestown project puts Beltline halfway to affordable housing goal, but more units needed

Developers, investors, and city leaders break ground on a new affordable housing project in Peoplestown.Sean Keenan, Atlanta Civic Circle. City leaders, developers, and investors broke ground on 250 affordable housing units in Peoplestown on Tuesday, marking the halfway point for Atlanta Beltline Inc.’s mission to produce 5,600 affordable homes around the multi-use trail — which is now widely regarded as an engine of gentrification — by 2030.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Housing wants to sell affordably priced homes at long-vacant Westside properties

Where Perry Homes used to be, before its 1999 demolition.Google Maps. Atlanta Housing (AH) leaders on Wednesday voted to add homeownership units to the development plan for the former Perry Homes site and two neighboring Westside properties, earmarking almost a third as affordable.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Labor, voting rights groups aim to seize the moment

Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. on August 1963.Credit: Photographer unknown. Colorized by Jordan J. Lloyd. U.S. Information Agency. In this unprecedented time of economic and social upheaval, sparked in part by the pandemic and a former president falsely claiming election fraud, Georgia labor rights and voting rights groups are finding common cause, rooted in a shared sense of urgency.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta-area election directors face tight budgets with big election demands, donations ban

The midterms are in less than two months.Photo by Elliott Stallion, Unsplash. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago, metro Atlanta’s county election offices were able to deploy tens of millions of dollars in outside donations to hire extra poll workers, pay hazard stipends, and buy extra voting equipment, such as machines to process the surge in mail-in ballots.

Read full story
Georgia State

Elections directors discuss concerns, offer solutions for upcoming midterms

The midterms are approaching.Photo by Arnaud Jaegers, Unsplash. Georgia’s 159 county elections offices are facing myriad new challenges this year as they gear up for the all-important May primaries and midterm elections in November.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Housing authority aims to select a developer for Atlanta Civic Center next month

The Atlanta Civic Center, in all its glory. Photo by Kelly Jordan.Kelly Jordan. The Atlanta Housing (AH) board of commissioners expects to finally choose a master developer next month for the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center, over four years after the housing authority bought the iconic Old Fourth Ward site, which has sat vacant for eight years.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

New Georgia election laws, tense political climate push local elections into 'new and unprecedented territory'

Georgia's midterms are approaching.Britton Edwards, Atlanta Civic Circle. Georgia’s 159-county election administrators are heading into the midterm elections with deepening concerns over more restrictive legislative mandates, increased legal risks, fewer workers–and scarce resources.

Read full story
3 comments
Mableton, GA

From Sandy Springs to Mableton: New majority-Black cities are changing the Atlanta cityhood story

Four new city proposals have cropped up, all in Cobb County.. (Photo by Mick Haupt, Unsplash) Buckhead’s tumultuous bid to break away from Atlanta has been scuppered for now, but its demise in the Georgia legislature made way for four new proposed cities, all in Cobb County.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cumbersome state zoning legislation would stymie affordable housing creation, opponents say

Atlanta's gold dome.Photo courtesy of Unsplash. A bill cruising through the Georgia legislature that would add more obstacles to local rezoning initiatives could stunt efforts to ameliorate the housing crisis that has spread statewide, opponents told Atlanta Civic Circle this week.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mayor, housing agencies meet with Forest Cove owner to hasten stalled resident relocation

Forest Cove has been falling apart for years.Sean Keenan, Atlanta Civic Circle. Millennia Housing Management and the city of Atlanta are restarting resident relocation efforts from scratch for the Forest Cove apartments, which were condemned almost three months ago, Atlanta Civic Circle has learned.

Read full story
4 comments
Riverdale, GA

What will it take to shake up America’s two-party political system?

A look into America's two-party system.Derick McKinney, Unsplash. Don’t get Marla Thompson-Kendall started about America’s two-party political system. “They’re both ineffective,” the Riverdale resident said of the Democratic and Republican parties. Although she’s voted for Democrats over the years, she remained open to what Republicans had to say and even came to appreciate some Republicans such as former president George W. Bush.

Read full story
2 comments
Decatur, GA

Court decides extended-stay hotel guests are legal residents with eviction protections

The Efficiency Lodge on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.(Credit: Sean Keenan, Google Maps) People living at extended-stay hotels won protection from informal, on-the-spot eviction this week, when the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled they should legally be recognized as residents, not guests, and, thus, are covered by landlord-tenant law.

Read full story
17 comments
Atlanta, GA

Housing identified for condemned Forest Cove’s residents “may not match the need”

Forest Cove has been falling apart for years.Sean Keenan, Atlanta Civic Circle. The 211 families still living at Forest Cove need new homes fast, after an Atlanta judge condemned the dangerously dilapidated Section 8 complex over two months ago. For now, however, they’ll have to keep waiting.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy