Atlanta Housing signs off on plan for nearly 1,000 affordable units in FY 2023

Atlanta Housing's downtown headquarters.Maggie Lee, via SaportaReport

Atlanta’s public housing authority anticipates producing up to 958 new affordable homes in the 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1, according to projections the agency approved last week.

Atlanta Housing’s (AH) board of commissioners signed off on its latest Moving to Work plan, which now goes to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for approval. The HUD-funded Moving to Work program allows public housing authorities to craft local strategies aimed at increasing housing and employment for low-income families.

AH laid out a roadmap for FY 2023 to help extract the city from its mounting housing affordability crisis. According to AH’s projections, nine projects in partnership with private developers are slated to close, yielding 531 new units. New HomeFlex deals, which incentivize private developers to set aside residences for affordable housing, will produce another 156 units. The other 271 units will be realized through AH’s down-payment assistance program.

Meanwhile, AH aims to advance the construction of up to 1,123 new affordable units, while rehabilitating 372 existing affordable units, according to the plan. 

But there is some overlap in those figures, AH spokesperson Jeff Dickerson told Atlanta Civic Circle on Tuesday. Though AH is projecting to have 1,123 units in some phase of construction in its next fiscal year, not all will be ready for occupancy by June 30, 2023, he explained. Overall, AH is projecting that it will produce and preserve nearly 2,700 affordable housing units for FY 2023, about the same amount as it forecast for the current year.

