Your Pisces February 2023 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

Photo by Flickr

Pisces, happy birthday! You should keep quiet during the Aquarius season. The most important things as you get ready for your forthcoming season are sleep and seclusion. It's time to think back on the things you want to put behind you and concentrate on finishing a cycle from the previous year. When the Sun in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus collide on February 3, some intriguing downloads begin the month. It's possible that you're straying from your usual routine or tapping into some intuitive messages. Pay attention to any signs and messages that you receive today. On February 4, when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini, you can experience some friction with a close friend or roommate. Sexual tension is definitely in the air if confrontational energy isn't. People are observing you because you are more magnetic!

On February 5, the Leo Full Moon implores you to take a step back. You might be nearing the end of a significant project or busier than usual. You get the impression that no matter how much you do, your to-do list will never be finished. The wisest course of action is occasionally to take a break. Use these moonbeams to leave a habit in the past and revamp your daily schedule if you wish to break one that doesn't seem right anymore. On February 11, Mercury and Pluto conjunct at the same position in Capricorn. You're coming to some important conclusions about the people and organizations you spend time with. You might be mingling with influential people or discover some problematic dynamics in your friendships for the first time. Powerful downloads come in either case. On February 11, when Mercury enters Aquarius, you're beginning to feel more reflective. This energy can be used to renew your commitment to a spiritual practice or to consider any potential self-destructive habits you may have. You can take use of your direct access to your subconscious mind.

On February 15, Venus and Neptune join forces in Pisces, bringing good fortune. This day is wonderfully romantic and encouraging. Use this energy to your advantage since you have an unrivaled capacity for manifesting your desires. Others are more sympathetic, perceptive, and eager to help you. On February 16, the Sun and Saturn will be sitting together in the sky, serving as a reminder that time is finite. You might need to impose greater restrictions on how you spend money.

On February 18, the Sun enters your sign, casting a heavenly spotlight onto you! The finest time of the year, Pisces season, has arrived at last! It's okay to be selfish right now. Pay attention to your own aspirations and desires, as well as how you want to be seen by others. You can feel like you need a makeover or want to try a whole different look. Don't be scared to be playful and to express yourself as you like!

On February 19, a New Moon in Pisces will be perfect for you. It's time to take your aspirations seriously. What do you aim to achieve in the upcoming six months? It's time to sow the seeds of your future self and set your sights on the places you wish to go. You're setting yourself up for a fruitful and productive year. Venus enters Aries and graces your chart's income area on the same day. You might be getting some financial assistance, a raise, or good news regarding your job. Resources for your support become available, and you can experience an increase in self-assurance in your abilities.

Mercury in Aquarius collides with Uranus in Taurus on February 21, bringing the month's astrological events to a close. This is not the day to overcommit, so you may need to set some time limits. You can also use your voice to call your fantasies into being and generate original thoughts. To make the most of this enthusiasm, try journaling.