Your Capricorn February 2023 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

Photo by Flickr

During the Aquarius season, Capricorn, you are more realistic than ever. Your priorities are your comfort, employment, wealth, and resources. You might be seeking a new job or promotion or working on a significant project for your career. This is a good opportunity to review your spending plan and consider how you feel about security. On February 3, when the Sun in Aquarius conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, you might sense the need to stray from the standard and the impulse to indulge. Treat yourself, but be sure you'll still have money left over at the end of the month to cover your expenses! Venus in Pisces and Mars in Gemini clash on February 4, which is characterized by conflicts and disagreements. Words can pierce more deeply than usual; select them carefully. Today is the day to vent your concerns and complaints, whether you're the one doing it or someone is coming to you for support. Additionally, it's a busy day, which can make you feel rushed and anxious. Make every effort not to overbook oneself.

On February 5, the Full Moon in Leo prompts you to consider your relationships with other people and has a main character moment. Do you have any relationships where you feel as though you owe someone something? You might be prompted to remove yourself from any entanglement by this Full Moon. Practically speaking, you might be making payments on bills, signing documents, or doing therapeutic work. Your financial axis is being illuminated by the moon, so you may also be becoming more aware of and making necessary adjustments to your spending patterns. On February 10, Mercury and Pluto align in your sign, bringing about a mood that is incredibly reflective. Your phoenix moment has arrived! Your fixations, obsessions, compulsions, and unhealthy behaviors are impossible to overcome. They begin to lose some of their strength once you acknowledge them. As you acknowledge what belongs in the past, extend compassion.

On February 11, Mercury, the planet of knowledge and communication, enters Aquarius, bringing news regarding your profession, resources, or income. The moment is now to ask for a raise or look into a new position at work. If finding a new job isn't a high concern, you're managing your finances better. Additionally, it is an excellent moment to concentrate on your sense of value. In the mirror, practice some optimistic affirmations! On February 15, Venus in Pisces and Neptune in Pisces will collide, bringing either divine downloads or adoring and passionate news. Our conversations now are filled with compassion. Don't be hesitant to express yourself honestly. On February 16, the Sun and Saturn will align in Aquarius, urging you to become more serious about establishing spending limitations.

On February 18, the Sun enters Pisces, and the cosmic tempo quickens. You have a crowded schedule this Pisces season, from social engagements to running errands. You are also encouraged to express yourself with this energy. Make voice-overs!

On February 19, there will be a New Moon in Pisces, which will bring you fresh insights and inspire you to have deep conversations. Take some time to write in a notebook, practice meditation, or brainstorm ideas with pals because this lunation may bring you insight and fresh ideas. This might also signal the beginning of fresh learning.

Mercury in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus will make contact on February 21, marking the astrological month's dramatic finish. You might get a surprise check or buy something on impulse. In your relationships, you're going against the norm, and you're also more willing to try new things. Feel free to step outside of your comfort zone!