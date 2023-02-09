Your Sagittarius February 2023 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

Photo by Flickr

This Aquarius season is busier than ever for you, Sagittarius! You're rushing from one social engagement to the next, from one class to the next, and from one event to the next. Even while it often seems exhausting, you're actually learning a tonne and meeting individuals you genuinely value. The Sun in Aquarius collides with Uranus in Taurus on February 3, perhaps setting off a conflict that might last throughout the entire month. You might feel compelled to criticize someone or something, or perhaps someone else's remarks jar you. Your usual routine will be disrupted because of the rebellious spirit in the sky. Take nothing for granted! On February 4, when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini, relationship issues come to the surface. We should possibly talk about something we've been feeling for a while. A lack of comprehension or a difference of opinion could exist. It's possible that your own ideals conflict with those of someone you admire or love. Address any lingering bitterness with this combative energy.

On February 5, the sky will be illuminated by the Full Moon in Leo, which will bring you fresh information. You might be preparing for a significant vacation, publishing some of your work, or accomplishing a significant goal in a new field of study. Most importantly, this Full Moon inspires you to take some chances by bringing to mind your sense of adventure. The Mercury and Pluto conjunction in Capricorn on February 10 may leave you feeling overtaken by some money obsessions. Your understanding of a scarcity mindset or how money and resources have been managed in your family from generation to generation may suddenly click into place. You can be scrutinizing your own worth as well. Can you treat yourself more gently? On February 11, Mercury enters Aquarius, adding to your list of things to do. You finally get the news, conversation, or information you've been waiting for. A contract signing or social interaction now might be beneficial. What are you waiting for if you want to learn a brand-new talent or pastime? Enroll in a course; your curiosity is higher than normal.

On February 15, when Venus and Neptune are both in Pisces, there is a sweet, calm, and reassuring aura that permeates your home. You might experience heaven in your own home. You'll feel safe and seen when you rest, are alone or are with loved ones. If you live with a spouse and are married, this is the perfect moment to make your house cozier. On February 16, the Sun and Saturn will align in Aquarius, giving a more solemn and reflective vibe. Either you or others may be establishing limits with you. There are more serious discussions about boundaries, obligations, deadlines, and the future.

On February 18, the Sun goes through the area of your chart related to home, family, the past, and your living environment as it enters Pisces and offers some happiness. The Pisces season of 2023 has here, and you might be yearning for more seclusion, discovering a new love for your house, or thinking back on the past.

On February 19, there will be a New Moon in Pisces, beginning a new chapter in your home life. Moving, purchasing, renting, or remodeling a new house are all excellent options right now. You might be choosing new roommates or remodeling. Around your relationship with ease and your family, too, a fresh beginning appears. What a noticeable shift occurs when Venus, the planet of love, enters Aries on the same day! When Venus is in Aries, you are already feeling risk-taking and romantic, but as it goes through your home of pleasure and plays, you are feeling even more prepared. A daily practice of gratitude is wonderful at the moment. You also get a slight boost in your ability to manifest things, so dare to dream large!

When Mercury in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus square off on February 21, the major planetary events of this month come to an end. It's time to review any unexpected news you received or boundaries you established on or around February 3. What you teach, do also! Take what others say with a grain of salt; people are a bit more combative than usual. Inhale deeply, exhale slowly.