Your Scorpio February 2023 Horoscope

Astrology Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CI2v_0khut7I300
Photo byFlickr

Scorpio, you're feeling even more private than normal. You are stepping away from the spotlight and concentrating on me time during the Aquarius season. You prioritize getting rest, alone time, and spending time with loved ones. You're going through a period of reflection as you get ready to let go of a piece of the past, but processing takes time. The month begins with some unanticipated news about your family or your place of residence. You could be prepared to let go of the demands that your family has placed on you, or you might simply feel compelled to relocate. When Venus in Pisces collides with Mars in Gemini on February 4, the skies are hotter than usual. This is a fantastic day to spend some time in bed or work on your hobbies or creative endeavors. You merit some amusement!

On February 5, there will be a big turning point in your professional life or with your public image. You might be completing a significant project, parting ways with a job, accepting a promotion, or participating in a significant life event. Regardless, this is a noteworthy occasion! There are definitely more eyes on you than normal, despite what you may feel. You are being observed by influential individuals, and they are aware of your special talents. On February 10, when Mercury and Pluto make their meeting in Capricorn, you might feel finally ready to discuss something you've been holding back for a while. It's almost as if you're digging around in your head for any fears, phobias, or parts of your history that you want to address and let go of. On February 11, Mercury will swiftly enter Aquarius, which will cause you to want for isolation once more. You're thinking about the past, and you might be prepared to view it from a fresh perspective while showing forgiveness and grace to earlier iterations of yourself.

You may feel more exposed as a result of all this reflection, but that's okay. Feeling your emotions is crucial because it indicates that you are processing them and making progress. Venus and Neptune conjoin in Pisces on February 15, bringing romance, empathy, and depth to your relationships. Get lost in a fantasy because this energy will lift you off your feet. Having said that, it will be simpler to overlook warning signs today, so exercise caution if something appears too good to be true.

On February 18, the Sun enters Pisces, beginning Pisces season 2023, and any residual fog dissipates. You're feeling more daring and prepared to take advantage of everything life has to offer. Activities like enjoyment, pleasure, and romance feel like they should be prioritized right now.

You are encouraged to attract a new lover into your life by the Pisces New Moon on February 19! Today also opens a new chapter in terms of pastimes, interests, and romantic relationships. Give your inner child a chance to take the wheel for a time. On the same day, Venus enters Aries, bringing support and recognition to any endeavors you are working on at work or in your personal life. Despite the fact that your schedule may be busier than usual, you are still making time for things that support your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It's also a good time to test out some new looks and experiment with your cosmetic routine!

Mercury in Aquarius collides with Uranus in Taurus on February 21, marking the month's penultimate significant astrological event. You might feel compelled to establish boundaries or reveal something you've kept hidden from others for a while. You might also receive some unexpected news from a member of your family. Follow your heart since this is a liberating spirit that encourages taking chances. You have a right to self-expression!

# Scorpio February Horoscope# Scorpio Astrology Predictions# Scorpio Tarot Card Reading# Scorpio Zodiac Sign# Scorpio 2023 Horoscope

Published by

Get astrological predictions, today's horoscopes, and everything you need to know about zodiac signs, astrology, and more.

New York, NY
1K followers

