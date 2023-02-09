Your Libra February 2023 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

Photo by Flickr

The Aquarius season has given you additional vigor, Libra! It's time for you to emphasize your enjoyment and rekindle your sense of delight. You're concentrating on your creative and romantic endeavors right now—it's the holiday season! On February 3, when the Sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, the month is off to a joyful and adventurous start. You are opting to enter a new area in order to free yourself from circumstances that make you feel restricted. You have some risk-taking today. On February 4, when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini, you might feel that your regular routine is awry or feel more stressed than usual. Don't overbook yourself because there are only so many hours in the day.

On February 5, the Leo Full Moon honors us with its presence, calling your attention to relationships with others and your friends. Due to the unexpected conjunction of this Full Moon with Uranus, there may be some drama and even upsetting dialogues. You're more conscious of how you choose to allocate your own time and resources to others. It's time to speak up if someone has unfairly held you to a standard. On February 10, the planet of communication Mercury and the ruler of the underworld Pluto join forces for a moment of dramatic revelation. Family secrets or themes that you had wanted to sweep under the rug in your house or family rise to the surface. Although this energy can be challenging, it serves as a reminder that you are entitled to let go of the past. To free yourself from any karmic links that are dragging you down, do a cord-cutting ritual.

The next day, Mercury enters visionary Aquarius and brings back positive energy. You're prepared for a new beginning. Your ability to materialize can be increased by committing to a daily gratitude practice and listing 5–10 things you are grateful for first thing in the morning. On February 15, two of the sky's most romantic planets, Venus and Neptune, coincide in Pisces, serving as a reminder that the simple things are what really count. Today's work will go more smoothly if you work in a creative industry. When you're in love, you experience to support and expansion. On February 16, the Sun and Saturn will align in Aquarius, urging you to set limits on your vices. You might also be prepared to dedicate yourself to a creative endeavor or engage in a serious discussion regarding your love partnership.

On February 18, the Sun enters Pisces, and your timetable picks up. The energy is changing because it's Pisces season! There seems to be more demand for your time than normal since you are busier than usual. Protect your downtime and get comfortable saying no.

A fresh undertaking will get underway on February 19 with the Pisces New Moon. You might be beginning a new endeavor in your work or changing certain aspects of your routine. It's a lovely day to consider your morning routine and really consider whether it positions you for success. Think about your goals and who you want to be in five years. How would their daily schedule look? Go ahead and change now! Venus, the planet of harmony and blessings, enters your chart's relationship sector on the same day, boosting all of your partnerships. The stars have your love life planned out for you. You might be working with a new business associate or moving further with a loved one. In either case, people want to help you, so don't be afraid to ask for what you want.

Mercury in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus will collide on February 21 to bring the month's planetary activities to a close. If the knowledge you're providing makes you feel honest and authentic, even if it surprises some people, go ahead and say it. Setting limits is also important at this time. Safeguard your vitality!