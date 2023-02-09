Your Leo February 2023 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

Photo by Flickr

You never stop thinking about other people, Leo, whether you're in love or at work. The Sun, your planetary ruler, transiting through your antithetical zodiac sign signifies the start of the Aquarius season. The emphasis is on relationships of all kinds. On February 3, when the Sun in Aquarius collides with Uranus in Taurus, you could receive some exciting news regarding your professional life. You might find out about a fascinating cooperation or get some potential contracts in your email. In relationships, you're looking for more flexibility today and want to spend time with your partner or spend some time apart. Also possible are unforeseen partnerships, so take a shot! When Venus in Pisces squares up with Mars in Gemini on February 4, it may be catching up with you if you've been overspending or investing in a specific objective. There may also be conflicts within the groups you are a part of. Don't be hesitant to express your true feelings.

Leo, the focus is on you! This year's lone Full Moon in your sign occurs on February 5. This Full Moon roars a little louder than usual since it will light up your relationship axis by activating erratic Uranus in Taurus. You might be taking a chance, learning surprising information regarding a business partnership, or making changes to your dating situation. You can experience a raw and exposed feeling after this Full Moon. Release whatever parts of your past that you don't wish to keep with you or define you in the moonlight. Mercury in Capricorn and Pluto in Capricorn will meet on February 10, bringing to light any personal fixations, obsessions, and unhealthy habits. With some of your deepest concerns in the spotlight, you might, at last, realize that they only have the power you give them. Better things, people, places, and chances are on the horizon, so consider this a cosmic garbage disposal moment.

On February 11, the messenger planet Mercury enters Aquarius, bringing contracts and conversations about partnerships your way. You can be more preoccupied with your partner or engaged in a group activity. Send your pitch letters now and shout your ideas from the mountaintops. On February 15, Venus and Neptune will align in Pisces, calling your attention to your money, investments, and emotional closeness. A large cheque may be arriving in the mail or a sizable expense (taxes, anyone?). This is a wonderful day for forgiveness and compassion on an emotional level. Growth and recovery are possible. On February 16, the Sun and Saturn will align at the same place in the sky, serving as a reminder that while establishing boundaries may not be enjoyable, they are nonetheless important. Your expectations of yourself and those around you are becoming increasingly obvious. Today, commitment-related conversations are serious and productive.

The Pisces season will begin in 2023 when the Sun enters Pisces on February 18! You really need to get some rest right now. It's possible that old worries and fears will reappear for you to face. Send love and compassion to any upsetting memories as you navigate your subconscious. You deserve to start over whenever you want because they don't define who you are.

The February 19 New Moon in Pisces marks a new beginning in terms of financial planning, emotional commitments, and investments. This lunatic reminds us that we all require support from time to time, so don't be scared to rely on your network. The area of your chart that pertains to travel, publishing, spirituality, education, broadcasting, and sharing your expertise is blessed by Venus's entry into Aries on the same day. You're prepared to spread your message to the world because you have a message!

On February 21, when Mercury in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus align, the month comes to a startling conclusion with surprising news and professional changes. At this moment, you might be receiving some exciting offers or disclosing something to the public.