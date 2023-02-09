Your Gemini February 2023 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

Photo by Flickr

While having your head in the clouds, Gemini, you are also broadening your horizons! It always feels especially creative and original during the Aquarius season. You're developing a new outlook on life and making a place for your curiosity. On February 3, when the Sun in Aquarius dances with Uranus in Taurus, you may receive some game-changing insights or critical news. You're sick of how you've been doing things and yearn for something different. You're feeling confident enough to change up your regular routine or take a chance on one of your aspirations. The urge to establish new limits at work or in crucial relationships may arise when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini the following day.

On February 5, the Full Moon in Leo will shine brightly in the sky, inspiring you to express yourself and share anything you've been holding inside. There may also be news or information that feels revolutionary or surprising. The stars aren't going to line up for another typical day, so try to build in some flexibility to your plan. On February 10, Mercury, the planet of communication, and Pluto, the planet of depth, collide, igniting a mood that is deeply contemplative. Consider your development and change right now. Fears you've been avoiding could arise and demand to be addressed or faced. When you make the decision to engage in compassion and mindful care, healing and empowerment can occur. On February 11, Mercury, the planet of thought, enters Aquarius, and as a result, you're formulating some significant future plans. You might be considering traveling, learning, or researching. The moment is right to explore a passion right now. Feed your mind—curious it's for a purpose!

On February 15, when Venus and Neptune—both in Pisces—meet at the same position in the sky, some fantastic news could arrive. The career and milestone sector of your chart is activated by their merger. While it could be thrilling and motivating, a part of you might also be thinking if it's all too good to be true. Allow yourself to rejoice, but first, confirm that the knowledge you learn is grounded in fact. On February 16, the Sun and Saturn will come together for a significant encounter that will help you develop fresh expectations and understandings about your outlook and long-term objectives. A teacher or mentor may come into your life if you are in school or taking any kind of class.

On February 18, the Sun moves into Pisces, bringing your focus back to the goals you have for this life. There will be significant changes during this Pisces season. Your abilities are on display and seem excellent, which is promotion energy. Allow others to honor you, and don't be shy about taking up space!

The Pisces New Moon occurs on February 19, giving your professional and personal objectives a fresh start. Today is the ideal time to picture yourself having achieved your goals in the future. It feels what? Embrace that emotion and have faith in God's timing. On the same day that Venus enters Aries, it may feel as though you have been waiting for help to come. You're more sociable than usual, and it's healing to spend time with individuals who genuinely make you feel like you belong.

The final significant astrological event of the month occurs on February 21, when Mercury and Uranus collide and bring about some unexpected changes. Prepare for the possibility that your plans will be abandoned when your inner rebel comes out. Additionally, now is a highly potent moment to practice visualization and meditation. If you can envision it, it must be feasible.