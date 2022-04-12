Coping with Anxiety: A Short Guide

We all have experienced our breathing getting erratic or our palms getting clammy with sweat, some time or the other. Our thoughts get muddled, and we start to panic. That's anxiety for you- our body's natural reaction to stress.

It may get triggered by small things like not finding your favorite pen at the stationery shop or through significant milestones like the first day at a new job or a huge presentation. Either way, the feeling is unpleasant. Here are a few quick ways to cope with anxiety.

Photo by Finn on Unsplash

If you frequently experience anxiety attacks, start to look for the circumstances surrounding the attacks. These are your triggers, and identifying them is the first step to managing anxiety attacks. When you are anxious or have just had an anxiety attack, play some calming music or divert yourself by speaking with your loved ones if possible. Aromatherapy is notorious for helping too! During an anxiety attack, practice deep breathing to help your heart slow down. This will help you focus and unwind. Take advantage of employer resources and benefits. Your workplace may offer gym discounts, skill-building courses, or professional mental health support that may aid you. Having a healthy body and good mental health is key to tackling several emotional and cognitive problems. Take the time to practice mindfulness and exercise at least twice a week.

Remember, it's perfectly normal to feel anxious now and then. Sporadic anxiety alone is not a symptom of an underlying problem. However, if you frequently experience anxiety attacks, it's best to get in touch with a professional