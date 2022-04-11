Aromatherapy for mental health: Hoax or Panacea?

Aromatherapy has been around for centuries for its restorative effects and mood-boosting qualities. With the overload of information on the internet and the gospel that surrounds aromatherapy, it can be hard to begin experimenting with it. Here is an introductory guide to aromatherapy.

What is aromatherapy?

Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils for therapeutic benefit. Essential oils are plant extracts made by steaming or pressing plants to capture the compounds that produce fragrance.

How can it help me?

Aromatherapy reduces depression, anxiety, and several mental health illnesses.

It can also be used:

At the office to stay alert or and provide extra brainpower Before bedtime to increase your quality of sleep At school (before a big test) if you need some peace of mind

Results of lab studies are promising — one at Johns Hopkins found that certain essential oils could kill a type of Lyme bacteria better than antibiotics. Another study found that aromatherapy significantly reduces pain.

How do you use aromatherapy?

Essential oils used for aromatherapy are applied topically or aromatically using an essential oil diffuser.

Topically, apply oils to your head, behind your ears, on your neck, your temples, or even your feet. A disclaimer: not all oils can be applied topically. Read the label on your essential oils carefully.

A word of caution

Never ingest your essential oils. Rarely, essential oils can cause allergic reactions in the form of nasal irritation and contact dermatitis. Fortunately, most of these are mild and treatable at home by rinsing the affected area thoroughly and ceasing the use of that oil.

What essential oils can you use?

Lavender: This subtly floral scent can help with anxiety and insomnia, and alleviates headaches. Topical usage may help reduce itching from bug bites.

Lemon oil: The scent of lemon oil has a powerful effect on mood. Lemon oil vapor has antidepressant qualities, says this study. This oil also diminishes pain by helping our bodies interpret our pain without panicking.

Rosemary oil: When inhaled, the aroma of rosemary increases heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate and boosts your immune system. It also heightens brain wave activity and lowers levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

There are hundreds of essential oils available today, so try out different oils, mix and match combinations and find what works for you. Science can't beat instinct and personal experience with fragrance. Happy experimenting!