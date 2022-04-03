Your Workspace May Affect Your Mental Health

Our mental health dictates our interactions with our peers, our reactions to our surroundings, and our performance at work. It’s an intrinsic part of who we are, and we should be doing all we can to be mentally well.

Most of us spend over 6 hours a day at our workspaces. Here are 4 ways we can physically modify our workspaces to be better for our minds.

1) Natural Greenery

Natural plants and greenery boost creativity and improve focus. Color psychology reveals that green is a mood-enhancing color and is a very effective stress-buster. Place some low-maintenance green plants around your workspace and even on your desk, and watch the magic happen!

2) Outdoor views

According to a study by Harvard University, while indoor greenery facilitates physiological stress recovery, outdoor views do wonders for anxiety reduction. If you’re prone to anxiety attacks, pick a window-facing workspace for better mental health.

3) Natural lighting

Natural lighting improves our moods, concentration, and sleep quality.

According to a study by Northwestern University, workers who have more exposure to daylight report better quality of life. Circadian lighting that mimics sunlight also has psychological benefits if the former isn't feasible.

4) Air quality

If you can influence your workspace to this degree, it may be a good idea to invest in an effective HVAC system or at least an air purifier. Ingesting unclean air leads to a lack of concentration and drowsiness. Be sure to use carpets, finishes, and adhesives that do not release odors or irritants.