Supporting Co-Workers With Mental Health

1 in 6 people struggle with their mental health at work. (Source: The Mind ) It isn’t always easy to know how to address a colleague in a situation like this. You may question if there is even anything that you can do. Your support can do a lot — at least the first step in their route to better mental health.

Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash

Here are 3 ways we can support our peers struggling with their mental health.

1. Open the bridges to communication.

Don’t force the conversation or outright begin to ask your colleague about their mental health. Instead, ask them how they’re doing. Let them tell you what’s going on. If your colleague feels comfortable and wants to open up about their mental health, they will.

2. Offer versatility and be inclusive.

Your coworkers’ (as well as your) needs are ever-changing. Don’t be rigid with arbitrary tasks like scheduling. Knowing that coworkers are flexible and understanding can help reduce stress and anxiety.

3. Be calm and empathetic

When something goes wrong, overlook the instincts to use expletives, and place blame. Be patient and recognize that harsh admonishment only creates panic and exacerbates the problem, especially for those struggling with mental health.

Remember, there’s no specific formula to supportiveness that works for everyone- everybody experiences and reacts to circumstances differently. Some people may prefer to talk about their feelings, while others may do better with quiet chatter.

Do share any other tips you have for helping colleagues with their mental health. I hope this helps :)