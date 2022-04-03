How making vegan forward choices can make us healthier and greener: My Opinion

What if the world went vegan? It sounds ridiculous that the world would undergo such a behavioral shift overnight, but for a minute, let us discard all the reasons why this is impracticable and examine the consequences of this occurring.

The environmental implications of this alone make it worth switching to plant-based diets- global emissions would reduce by 28%, equivalent to the whole of India going carbon-neutral. Global mortality could decrease by 10% because of the direct impact of red meat and dairy products on heart disease and diabetes. The 68% of agricultural land used to house animals could now be repurposed for habitat restoration and green belt formation (although admittedly, some of it would return to agriculture to provide for plant-based alternate foods).

There are numerous reasons why this is not feasible, from economic ramifications to religious motivations. The truth is, even if a fraction of the world were to adopt veganism, the effect would be life-altering. In an age wherein we are endlessly looking for ways to be healthier and more sustainable, a near-perfect answer has been staring us down and waiting on us to adopt it. Then, why is it that less than 1% of the world is vegan?

I admit I tried to “become” vegan. I tried almond and soy milk, said adios to my beloved, dairy-based ice cream, and found it dreadfully hard to order food during outings with my friends. I cooked my own meals to avoid the eggs and cheese in my family’s dinner. Additionally, I observed my grocery bills skyrocketing. The average Indian (or citizen of the world) would be hard-pressed to afford a vegan lifestyle.

After three long months, I began to consume some dairy products again and acknowledged I could not be 100% vegan. Then I realized that I do not have to be. The odd, indulgent thick shake or piece of paneer in my dad’s grilled vegetables breaks my vegan streak but does not diminish my efforts to make myself and the environment healthier.

For those of us who can support a 100% vegan lifestyle, it’s a great choice. For those of us who cannot, even choosing to be vegan 50% of the time can help. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing- change starts small, and if we all begin to change our diets, even just a little, we can change the world.