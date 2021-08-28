Fall 2021 Community Classes for Residents of St. Charles & Surrounding Parishes

ST. CHARLES PARISH, LA - The Community Education Department of St. Charles Parish Public Schools is pleased to announce that face-to-face classes will be returning this fall. Check out and enroll in the impressive variety of classes, some that are brand new, including some that are tried and true.

The classes begin on September 13, 2021. Registration starts on August 9 and will close on September 10. The classes are available for St. Charles residents and surrounding Parishes from four years children to senior citizens.

There will be no online registration this semester. Any individuals interested in registering for classes must fill out a separate registration form. Payment for multiple registrations in the household, on the other hand, does not have to be separate and may be combined in one payment if desired. Please keep in mind that tuition must be paid along with registration, but payments will not be processed until your class is confirmed to be held.

You can also apply as an instructor in this program by sending the completed form provided on the link provided on St. Charles Parish Public Schools’ website. A program coordinator will contact you to discuss your proposed course.

Please see the fall 2021 brochure for a comprehensive list of classes. A copy of the Fall 2021 brochure is available at St. Charles and St. John Parish libraries, the St. Charles Parish School Board Office, and various business locations throughout the parish or click here.

For more information or questions, please call 985.785.7268 or visit this website.

