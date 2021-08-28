Louisiana Art and Science Museum’s Upcoming Events

BATON ROUGE, LA – If you are looking for fun activities with family to wrap up your August month or are planning for a memorable September, you should include a museum visit on your list. Save the date to attend upcoming events at Louisiana Art and Science Museum.

1. Saturday Stargazing in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium

Every Saturday, starts from August 28, 2021, to September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m bring your family to relax and to enjoy a special show for all ages. Visitors will learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky through an interactive presentation. Make sure you don’t miss the stargazing under the dome of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Get a new constellation trading card by clicking the museum’s website.

2. Viking European River Cruise Raffle Sales

Experience an unimaginable trip with Viking Cruise on an 8-Day European River Boat for Two (valued at $6,998!). You can choose your own destination and style: Romantic Danube, Danube Waltz, Chateaux, Rivers & Wine, Paris & the Heart of Normandy, Rhine Getaway, and Lyon & Provence.

Tickets are only available from Tuesday, August 10 to Friday, September 10! A single ticket costs $25, and a book of five tickets costs $100. After purchasing your ticket(s), you will receive your digital raffle ticket(s) via email. The drawing will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10. We will contact the winner using the information they provided during the checkout process.

Face coverings and social distancing are required to ensure the safety of all visitors and museum staff. For further information and ticket click here.

