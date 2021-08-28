Cafe’ Reconcile’s job training program

NEW ORLEANS, LA - If you are preparing your future career or if you want to explore your potential and passions, enrolling in the Cafe' Reconcile's paid job training program could be the answer.

Cafe' Reconcile offers paid job training program to young adults age 16 – 24 years. This program provides skills and support services that any professional requires to be successful. Participants will be connected to a variety of support services throughout the program, including mental health counseling, child care assistance, housing assistance, legal aid, and health care navigation throughout the program.

This free training program provides applicants with hands-on job training and life skills classes, occupational guidance, a competitive stipend, transportation assistance, proper industry attire and footwear, and meals for interns on a daily basis.

Successful applicants will gain knowledge and skills on personal and professional development abilities, Resume and cover letter writing, methods of professional communication, techniques for the back of house cooking, and front-of-the-house hospitality techniques.

Reconcile's signature 8-week blend of Life Skills and Occupational Skills training is developed by using the best of local and national models as well as materials designed in-house by our Lifeskills team. Over the program's 16-year history, this program has emerged in truly preparing the youth for success in the workplace.

Once students completing the classes, they will be placed in internships or jobs, they and their employers work with Reconcile's Employment and Education Manager and Alumni Coordinator, who provide 12 months of follow-up support to assist students and employment partners in successfully managing students' transitions. After graduate, they also will be invited to join Reconcile's growing Alumni network and to serve on the Reconcile Alumni Council, where they can give back to the community.

For more information about the program and registration, you can visit the Reconcile’s website.

