Where to get tuxedos for men in NOLA

Pixabay/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Big Easy is famous for its various festivals and carnivals to attend every year. Many people celebrate it by wearing their best costumes, and for men, a tuxedo or suit will be one of the options to wear.

The men tend to rent or even make their tuxedos on a tailor or a tuxedo store. So, here are some recommendations of where to get a tuxedo in NOLA.

1. Rome's Tuxedos

The first recommendation comes from a store located at 3213 17th St Metairie, named Rome's Tuxedos. The store gives you two options, to rent or to buy the tuxedos here.

They have plenty of tuxedo choices that you can choose based on your desired style and size. The owner and the staff there will help you get the fittest tuxedo for yourself and mix and match it with the other accessories like the bow tie and the vest.

If you have a limited time to find a tuxedo for your event, this place might be your choice.

2. John's Tuxedos

John's Tuxedos is a locally owned tuxedo store that was established in 1984. The store is located at 3200 Houma Blvd Metairie, a bit near the first store, so it could be your alternative.

They offer you custom formal suits and tuxedos complete with their accessories from head to toe. When you need a tuxedo in a flash, they offer their ready stocks tuxedos for big, tall, and kids' sizes too that you can get in a day.

3. Tuxedos to Geaux

Mel Grodsky bought the name "Tuxedos to Geaux" from a former latest Chicago apparel in 1995 and use it for his brand since 2012. The store is located at 3400 16th St Metairie.

This store specializes in custom design and measurement tuxedo making, so you cannot rent any tuxedos here. They offer you a package of tuxedos and other formal wear accessories complete with the vest, handkerchief, bow tie, long tie, and more on an affordable budget.

