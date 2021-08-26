Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Profile: the only musicians-governed and operated orchestra in the U.S.

cottonbro / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is a New Orleans collaboratively governed and operated orchestra. Presently, it's the only one of its kind in the United States and the only full-time professional orchestra in Louisiana.

LPO was established in 1991 after the collapse of the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra. To maintain live and professional symphonic music in Crescent City, LPO created a new organizational system. While most orchestras use a top-down management approach and are directed by distant board members, that model can limit artistic freedom and transparency.

Therefore, in addition to playing instruments, LPO musicians also play a role in the artistic, financial, and governance aspects of the orchestra. Until now, the LPO has become a national model where orchestra musicians become stakeholders and share governing and administrative jobs.

Driven by its mission "to transform people and communities through music", the LPO offers over 120 performances in a full 36-week season. The variety of concert programs range from intimate chamber music shows to classics and dynamic pops performances. It also collaborates with and supports other performing art organizations, such as New Orleans Opera Association, New Orleans Ballet Association, and more.

As it continues to arrange expansive concert seasons, LPO hopes that orchestra music can grow and be embraced as part of the community. The musicians promote accessibility through providing education and community engagement programming across Greater New Orleans.

The LPO consists of sixty-seven musicians who are dedicated to performing with passion and enthusiasm. As a full-scale symphonic orchestra, it features elaborate musical instruments, such as violin, cellos, bass, flute, piccolo, oboe, English and French horn, clarinet, bassoons, trumpet, percussion, harp, and more.

Now you can enjoy their performance wherever you are as the LPO offers digital membership and LPO Radio Hour. Clips of their music performances can also be found on Youtube.

