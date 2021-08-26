Blue Bikes return to New Orleans this week

chris robert / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - After a year's absence, Blue Bikes will be relaunched this week in advance of the projected date in September. Blue Krewe, a local community-based nonprofit, will continue to operate and manage the bike-share program.

Starting August 23, Blue Krewe has been placing a fleet of 504 pedal-assist e-bikes at hubs across the city. All of the bikes are predicted to be out on the streets by the weekend.

To use Blue Bikes, residents and tourists can download Blue Bikes Nola app from App Store and Google Play. The applications will offer several ridership plans and payment options, such as The Pay As You Go and The Monthly Membership.

“We are excited to see Blue Bikes returning to our streets sooner than expected, to give our residents and visitors more affordable transportation options,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“I want to encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the outdoors over Labor Day weekend, and spend some time bicycling around our city.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is the title sponsor of Blue Bikes. Dr. Jeremy Wigginton, a medical director who represents the sponsor, said that the returning Blue Bikes allows New Orleans residents to have a healthy, sustainable, and affordable way of transportation.

"And with the ongoing COVID-19 surge, bikeshare is a more socially distanced form of transportation than riding inside a vehicle with others. This will help people get around easily while staying safe and taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, particularly the highly contagious Delta variant," said Dr. Wigginton.

Visit BlueBikesNola.com for more information about the Blue Bikes pricing, options, and timely update.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.