Where to get classic vinyl records in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Vinyl records have been well-known since the 1900s, and many people still love to collect them from time to time. In New Orleans, you can get some vinyl records too in several music shops.

For those who just want to see classic vinyl records or even want to collect them, here is the list of places to get them.

1. Euclide Records New Orleans

Euclide Records was established in 1981 and had its first store in St. Louis. And then, in 2010, they opened their new store in 3301 Chartres St New Orleans.

They provide many kinds of vinyl records worldwide, the new ones and the second-hand ones. Aside from the vinyl records, they also have old cassettes and CDs.

Euclide is also available for some small meet and greets between musicians or even just for people who are interested in classical music. You can show your band demo too here as they are very open for those who love music.

2. Louisiana Music Factory

Before turning his love for classic records, Barry is an engineer into a small shop named Louisiana Music Factory. It is located at 421 Frenchmen, St. New Orleans, and was established in 1992.

The music factory provides you various kinds of vinyl records, DVDs, CDs, and some posters. You can have lots of DVDs for concerts or some classic movies too here.

Louisiana Music Factory is the most significant record shop that serves jazz, blues, gospel, R&B, and more music sources.

Alternatively, you can check the shops' websites and social media whether they are available for online shopping and delivery or not for contactless transactions amid the pandemic.

