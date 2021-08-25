District "E" Councilmember releases three-year report highlighting major accomplishments

Lukas Blazek / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen recently released a comprehensive report featuring some of the major accomplishments for the residents of District E during her three years in the office.

The special report, titled "A Roadmap of Revitalization", elaborates projects and initiatives across various areas, from blight remediation and infrastructure to crime and public safety.

Enforcement of blight remediation happens through demolishing 139 abandoned properties, removing 242 deserted vehicles, and clearing 1,023 illegal dumping cases. The Department of Public Works also joins hands with Sewerage and Water Board to improve the streets and drainage systems.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected many businesses in the district, the Council has been working with the New Orleans Business Alliance and the U.S. Small Business Association to provide support and funding opportunities. During Nguyen's time in the office, around 200 new businesses have opened in District E, such as Ochsner Community Health, Iriapak, The Cosmetology Institute, St. Claude Fresh Market, and more.

Councilmember Nguyen also creates several ordinances and resolutions for the benefit and welfare of the city, including increasing funding for small and minority-owned businesses, updating standards for child daycare centers, and preventing the stereotypical characterization of District E residents.

"It has been my pleasure to serve as your District E City Councilwoman for the past three years. While we have faced many trials and challenges, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and major weather events, we are undauntingly moving forward," said Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen.

The report is concluded with a list of projects and investments under development in District E. You can read the full report in its released pdf form.

