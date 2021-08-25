LSU allocates relief funds to erase over $7 million in student debts

Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU has utilized allocations from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to forgive student debt from Spring 2020 to now. Including the $7 million debt relief this time, LSU has arranged over $25 million in relief funds to assist students since the pandemic started.

This latest initiative aims to help approximately 4,000 LSU students with some form of debt relief. Students who are qualified to receive financial assistance will be contacted by the Financial Aid & Scholarship from the Office of Enrollment Management for more details.

“In an effort to continue providing access to an LSU education, we have made the decision to clear all unpaid prior tuition and fee balances for LSU students who enrolled at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” said LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Jose Aviles.

“We are committed to ensuring that students have every opportunity to continue their educational pursuits. Their dream is to walk across the stage and receive an LSU diploma, and our job is to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”

In the past, LSU has also allocated $9.4 million to directly support students who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant notifications went to 3,766 students enrolled for the Spring 2021 semester, including undergraduates, graduate students, law, and veterinary medicine students.

The fund was provided by Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2021. Each student could receive up to $1,200 amount of grant and use it to cover tuition, food, housing, and other emergency costs.

