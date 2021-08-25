Bike Easy New Orleans shares biking tips for back to school

Thomas Park / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - As summer is coming to an end, many students are getting ready to start a new semester. Biking to school can be a great transportation option as it is sustainable for the environment and allows exercise that is good for health. Bike Easy, a New Orleans nonprofit organization, shares some tips to help students have a fun ride to school

1. Check your bike ahead of time

Everyone should make sure that their bike is safe to ride and working properly. Take some time to inspect the bike fit, tires, brakes, and chains. A helmet that fits perfectly will provide extra safety for the rider. If you just get started riding a bike and need more resources, the Bike Easy website has detailed information about them.

2. Know which route to take

Just like any other type of transportation, it is important to figure out beforehand where you are riding to avoid getting lost or being late for class. Online maps are great tools to know the safest way and how long it will take, especially when biking around campus areas with dense traffic.

3. Pack your bag accordingly

In addition to textbooks and school supplies, make sure to pack a bottle of water to keep you hydrated after biking. Riders can utilize the basket on the bike to store items instead of carrying them in their hands as that can be dangerous and possibly cause accidents.

4. Secure your bike with a lock

A hardened U-shaped lock is more recommended than cables or chains that can be cut through. For top-notch security, you should use a combination of a U-lock and cable to secure the frame and wheels, then lock your bike up at a bike rack.

