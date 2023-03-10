Deep Dive into Savannah, Georgia's Haunted History

Savannah, Georgia has a very rich history to say the least. It was Georgia's first city and the 13th colony, which dated on the way back to 1733. So naturally, over the years there have been many ghost stories that have been accumulating in that area.

There are a few reasons why Savannah has been accumulating so many paranormal stories that it has become known as one of the United States most haunted cities.

Savannah Georgia is known as one of the United States' most haunted cities due to its long and storied history, which includes tales of tragedy, war, and paranormal activity. Some of the reasons that Savannah has gained this reputation include:

Civil War History:

War illustration Photo by Image by freepik

Throughout the centuries, the city has been plagued by catastrophic conflicts. In America's most haunted city, fatal clashes have left their mark. From the Siege of Savannah in 1779 (240 killed, 600 wounded) to General T. Sherman's capture of Savannah during the American Civil War, speculators say these battles left a spiritual residue and souls of unsettled soldiers lingered on the bloodstained ground.

Disease:

Woman holding tissue over here nose Photo by Image by freepik

Soldiers aren’t the only restless spirits in Savannah. Many believe victims of the 1820 Yellow Fever epidemic are bound to this earthly realm. In 1820, this disease decimated a tenth of Savannah’s population and nine more epidemics followed—one in 1876 killed 1,066 Savannahians.

Soldiers aren't the only agitated souls in Savannah. Many people believe that victims of the 1820 Yellow Fever epidemic are trapped in this world. This disease wiped out a tenth of Savannah's population in 1820, and nine more epidemics followed, one of which killed 1,066 Savannah residents in 1876.

Tragic Events:

Photo by Image by freepik

Savannah has seen its fair share of tragedy over the years, including fires, accidents, and murders. These events have left their mark on the city, and some believe that the ghosts of those who died still haunt the places where these tragedies occurred.

Historic Buildings:

Savannah is home to many beautiful and historic buildings, some of which are rumored to be haunted. These include the 1790 Inn, the Hamilton-Turner Inn, and the Olde Pink House.

Savannah's haunted reputation is the result of a combination of factors, including its history, architecture, and the stories passed down through generations of locals and visitors. While some may be skeptical of these claims, there is no denying that Savannah's haunted history has become an important part of its cultural identity as you can learn from their ghost tours.

Ghost Tours:

Ghost wearing sheet on a bridge Photo by Image by freepik

Savannah has become a popular destination for ghost tours, with many companies offering guided walks through the city's most haunted locations. These tours have helped to cement Savannah's reputation as a haunted city, and many visitors come specifically to experience its ghostly reputation.

Savannah, Georgia has a rich history full of tales of the paranormal, spooky stories, and eerie legends. Here are some of the most infamous:

The Ghosts of Bonaventure Cemetery: Bonaventure Cemetery is a popular tourist destination in Savannah, and it's also known for its many ghost stories. One of the most famous is the tale of Gracie Watson, a young girl who died of pneumonia in the 1800s. Her family built a beautiful statue of her in the cemetery, and it's said that her ghost still haunts the area. Visitors have reported hearing her laughter and seeing her statue move on its own.

The Pirate's House: This historic restaurant is said to be haunted by the ghost of Captain Flint, a notorious pirate who once frequented the area. Legend has it that he still haunts the building, looking for his lost treasure. Visitors have reported seeing his ghostly figure walking through the restaurant, and hearing strange noises and voices.

The Hanging Tree: In the 1800s, the area around Wright Square in Savannah was a popular spot for public hangings. The tree that was used for these executions is still standing, and it's said that the ghosts of the executed criminals still haunt the area. Visitors have reported hearing strange noises and seeing ghostly apparitions around the tree.

The Ghosts of Colonial Park Cemetery: Savannah's Colonial Park Cemetery dates back to the 18th century and is home to a number of ghost stories. Visitors have reported seeing apparitions and hearing strange noises, including the sound of ghostly children playing.

The Legend of the Bird Girl: The Bird Girl statue, which was featured on the cover of the book "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," is a popular tourist attraction in Savannah. Legend has it that the statue is cursed and brings bad luck to anyone who touches it.

The Ghosts of the Marshall House: The Marshall House is a historic hotel in Savannah that was used as a hospital during the Civil War. Guests have reported seeing the ghosts of soldiers and nurses wandering the halls and hearing strange noises throughout the building.

The Curse of the Davenport House: The Davenport House is another historic home in Savannah that is said to be cursed. Legend has it that a former owner placed a curse on the property after his wife died in childbirth, and strange things have happened there ever since.

These are just a few of the many spooky stories and legends surrounding Savannah, Georgia. Whether you're a believer in the paranormal or not, there's no denying the city's eerie and mysterious past.