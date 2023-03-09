Alabama's Norfolk Southern Train Derailment Sends Shockwaves Through Local Community

Norfolk Southern has had yet another train derailment. This time it's close to home for me personally, being less than 30 miles from my home in Northeast Alabama.



I find myself literally thanking God that there were not any chemicals spilled like there had been recently in East Palestine, Ohio.



NBC reported that this morning, at about 6:45 a.m. on Thursday March 9, 2023, 30 cars derailed in Calhoun county near White Plains. Thankfully just as there were not any chemicals spilled there were also no injuries reported.

I shudder to think what Big Bang Theory's character Sheldon would think about these recent catastrophic events within the train system.



Hopefully after the numerous derailments, Norfolk Southern will be implementing something to prevent the continued destruction. Trains should not be this unsafe of a way to transport goods across our country and if it is then perhaps we should rethink the ways we're transporting things. I'm sure that the residents of East Palestine, Ohio would agree that something needs to be done.



The National Transportation Safety Board announces that due to the recent series of accidents they will be launching investigation into the occurrences.

In the past month alone, there have been three recorded train derailments. While only one of the derailed trains resulted in hazardous waste being spilled and causing potentially long-term consequences, the potential for the possibility still remains a fear in the forefront of all our minds.

It's been over a month since the incident in East Palestine Ohio and the residents there are still experiencing the after effects of having so many different hazardous chemicals spilled into their backyards.

Norfolk Southern CEO was already scheduled for a meeting with us lawmakers to discuss the incidents surrounding the East Palestine Ohio disaster.

The events in East Palestine Ohio should have us all very alarmed at the recklessness surrounding the transportation of such toxic chemicals. We do not know the extent of the damage that will be caused from the derailment in East Palestine and we will more than likely see the environmental consequences of that for years to come.

