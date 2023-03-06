Celebrate Like a Pro: How to Make the Most of March's Obscure National Holidays

March is a month full of national holidays, some of which are more well-known than others. From National Pi Day to St. Patrick's Day, there's a lot to celebrate in March. However, some of the lesser-known holidays can be just as fun and interesting to observe. Here are a few of my personal favorite national days in March 2023:



National Peanut Butter Lover's Day - March 1st

Who doesn't love peanut butter? Whether you prefer creamy or crunchy, this delicious spread is the star of many classic dishes, from peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to peanut butter cups. National Peanut Butter Lover's Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in your favorite peanut butter treats.

Peanuts





National Banana Cream Pie Day - March 2nd

There's nothing quite like the creamy, sweet goodness of banana cream pie. This classic dessert is a favorite for many, and National Banana Cream Pie Day is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a slice (or two). Whether you prefer a classic recipe or something with a modern twist, there are endless ways to enjoy this delicious treat.



Banana





National Flapjack Day - March 8th

Flapjacks, also known as pancakes, are a breakfast staple that are beloved by many. Whether you prefer them with syrup, fruit, or whipped cream, National Flapjack Day is the perfect opportunity to enjoy this delicious treat. So grab your spatula and get flipping!



National Get Over It Day - March 9th

We all have things that bother us or hold us back, but National Get Over It Day is all about moving past those obstacles and focusing on the positive. Whether you need to let go of a grudge, forgive someone, or simply stop dwelling on the past, this holiday is the perfect opportunity to make a fresh start.



National Napping Day - March 14th

After losing an hour of sleep to daylight saving time on March 13th, National Napping Day is a much-needed holiday. Take a break from your busy day and enjoy a quick power nap to refresh your mind and body.



National Goof Off Day - March 22nd

Sometimes, you just need a day to relax and have fun. National Goof Off Day is the perfect excuse to take a break from your responsibilities and do something silly or creative. Whether you spend the day playing games, watching funny videos, or indulging in your favorite hobbies, this holiday is all about letting loose and having fun.



National Crayon Day - March 31st

As a kid, there was nothing better than opening a fresh box of crayons and letting your imagination run wild. National Crayon Day is a chance to revisit those childhood memories and celebrate the simple joy of coloring. Whether you prefer to color in a coloring book or create your own artwork, this holiday is a fun way to tap into your creative side.



While some people may roll their eyes at the abundance of national holidays, I believe that these fun and quirky holidays can bring a little bit of joy and excitement to our everyday lives. So why not celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover's Day, National Flapjack Day, National Get Over It Day, National Napping Day, National Goof Off Day, and National Crayon Day this March? It's the perfect way to add a little bit of fun and spontaneity to your month.



