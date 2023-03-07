Snake Season is Here: Tips and Tricks for Rural Residents in Northeast Alabama

Living in a rural area like Cleburne County, Alabama can be both peaceful and challenging at times. One of the challenges that we face as rural residents is the presence of snakes, especially during the spring and summer months when they are most active. As a resident of Cleburne County, I know that it's about time for snakes to start popping out, and I want to take some steps to keep them away and stay safe.

The first thing that I have learned is to keep my property clean and tidy. Snakes are attracted to cluttered areas, and they can easily hide in piles of leaves, woodpiles, and tall grass. By keeping my yard clean and free of debris, I reduce the number of places where snakes can hide and make my property less attractive to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNiyt_0l8flcHl00
Tall grassPhoto byGlenn Carstens-PetersonUnsplash

to keep snakes away is to seal any potential entry points into my home. Snakes can enter through small cracks and holes, so I ensure that all windows and doors are sealed properly and that there are no gaps around pipes and vents. This not only keeps snakes out but also helps to reduce my energy bill by keeping my home insulated.

I also make sure to keep my pets under control when they are outside. Dogs and cats can easily provoke snakes, and if they get bitten, it could be fatal. I keep my pets on a leash or within a fenced area and never allow them to wander off alone.

It's important to know the differ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XyaL_0l8flcHl00
Small dog in the countryPhoto byAshleigh RobertsononUnsplash

ent types of snakes that are common in Cleburne County and how to identify them. The most common venomous snakes in this area are the copperhead and the timber rattlesnake. They have distinctive markings, and it's essential to stay away from them if you see them. I educate myself and my family on what they look like, so we know to stay away and seek medical attention immediately if bitten.

Copperhead Snake: The copperhead snake is a venomous snake that is native to the southeastern United States, including Alabama. They have a distinctive copper-colored head and brown or reddish-brown crossbands on their bodies. Copperheads are known for their docile nature and will often freeze when they sense danger. They are primarily active during the day and feed on small animals such as mice, lizards, and frogs.

Timber Rattlesnake: The timber rattlesnake is another venomous snake that is found in Cleburne County. They have a brownish-gray body with darker brown markings that resemble hourglasses. They also have a rattle on the end of their tail, which they use to warn potential predators. Timber rattlesnakes are solitary creatures and are most active during the day. They feed on small mammals such as mice, rats, and rabbits.

Cottonmouth: The cottonmouth, also known as the water moccasin, is a venomous snake that is found in and around bodies of water such as swamps, streams, and ponds. They have a dark brown or black body with a distinctive white or yellowish-white mouth. Cottonmouths are known for their aggressive behavior and will not hesitate to strike when threatened. They primarily feed on fish, frogs, and small mammals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rznbl_0l8flcHl00
Cottonmouth snakePhoto byMeg JerrardonUnsplash


Eastern Coral Snake: The eastern coral snake is a venomous snake that is typically found in wooded areas and grasslands. They have a distinctive red, yellow, and black banding pattern that can be confused with non-venomous snakes. Coral snakes are shy and non-aggressive, but their venom can be deadly if not treated promptly. They feed on small snakes and lizards.

It's important to note that while these snakes are venomous, they generally try to avoid humans and will only strike if they feel threatened. It's always best to stay away from any snake that you see and to seek medical attention immediately if you are bitten. By taking precautions such as keeping your property clean and tidy, sealing potential entry points, and being aware of the types of snakes in your area, you can help to minimize the risk of encountering venomous snakes.

Finally, it's always a good idea to have a snakebite kit on hand in case of an emergency. These kits contain supplies such as a suction device, sterile bandages, and antivenom, which can help to minimize the effects of a snakebite and prevent further damage.

In conclusion, living in a rural area like Cleburne County means that we have to be prepared for the presence of snakes. By taking some simple steps to keep our property clean, seal potential entry points, keep our pets under control, and educate ourselves about the different types of snakes in the area, we can stay safe and enjoy our beautiful rural surroundings.






