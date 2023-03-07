Alabama Needs Expanded Broadband



Living in rural areas of Alabama can present unique challenges, one of which is limited access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity. Unfortunately, many rural areas of Alabama are underserved when it comes to broadband connectivity. The lack of infrastructure in these areas makes it difficult for internet service providers to offer reliable and affordable internet service.

Rural empty area Photo by Marcus Dall Col on Unsplash





Earlier this year, U.S. Rep Terry Sewell announced the US Treasury Department's approval to Alabama for $191.9 million for the Alabama Broadband Capital Projects Fund. These funds will support the development and deployment of broadband infrastructure in underserved areas of the state, including rural areas.



Thankfully, efforts are underway to expand broadband connectivity in rural areas of Alabama. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey just announced allocation of a $25 million grant to nine counties to expand their broadband services. These counties include Bibb, Mobile, Winston, Cullman, Morgan, Tuscaloosa, Shelby, Baldwin, and Escambia. Additionally, Governor Ivey has awarded Broadband Accessibility Fund grants totaling $88.6 million to support 109 projects.

Unfortunately, many rural areas of Alabama are underserved when it comes to broadband connectivity. The lack of infrastructure in these areas makes it difficult for internet service providers to offer reliable and affordable internet service.



I live in the highly rural area of Cleburne County, Alabama, and it does present unique challenges, one of which is limited access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity. In today's digital age, internet connectivity is essential, and those without it are at a significant disadvantage.



I can attest to the struggles of finding reliable and affordable internet connectivity. Previously, the only company that provided internet service in my area was over $100 per month for service that was spotty at best.



I recently acquired HughesNet service, which just a couple of months ago was not available to me where I live, with the addition of the $30 ACP credit off the bill and a $25 off for the first 6 months special they were running. My bill total was supposed to be just under $35 a month. I just received my first bill, and it was just under $103. It seems to be a common occurrence here in the country. You were told an amount that will be the cost of your services, and yet for some reason that first bill never quite matches that same amount.



Internet Tower Photo by Jason Richard on Unsplash



The lack of internet connectivity in rural areas of Alabama is not just an inconvenience; it has real-world consequences. For example, students who are unable to access the internet for remote learning are at a significant disadvantage compared to their peers who have reliable internet connectivity. This can lead to educational disparities, limiting opportunities and hampering their ability to achieve their full potential.



The lack of internet connectivity can limit economic opportunities in rural areas. Small businesses that rely on internet connectivity for e-commerce or remote work are at a significant disadvantage when they cannot access reliable and affordable internet connectivity. This can lead to a lack of economic development in rural areas, perpetuating the cycle of limited opportunities.



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allocated funds to support the expansion of broadband connectivity in rural areas through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.



Additionally, the state of Alabama has created the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students Program, which aims to provide free high-speed internet access to eligible K-12 students who live in rural areas of the state.



These efforts are a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to ensure that all residents of rural areas have access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity. Expanding broadband infrastructure in these areas will require significant investment and coordination between the public and private sectors.



In conclusion, the lack of reliable and affordable internet connectivity in rural areas of Alabama is a significant challenge. However, with efforts such as the recently allocated $25 million grant, the Alabama Broadband Capital Projects Fund, the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students Program, the RDOF, and the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, progress is being made towards expanding broadband connectivity in underserved areas of the state. It is crucial for internet service providers to be transparent with their pricing and billing practices to ensure that customers can make informed decisions about their internet connectivity options.













