Alabama Needs Expanded Broadband

Ashleigh Nicole


Living in rural areas of Alabama can present unique challenges, one of which is limited access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity. Unfortunately, many rural areas of Alabama are underserved when it comes to broadband connectivity. The lack of infrastructure in these areas makes it difficult for internet service providers to offer reliable and affordable internet service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtT8W_0l7rEjv200
Rural empty areaPhoto byMarcus Dall ColonUnsplash



Earlier this year, U.S. Rep Terry Sewell announced the US Treasury Department's approval to Alabama for $191.9 million for the Alabama Broadband Capital Projects Fund. These funds will support the development and deployment of broadband infrastructure in underserved areas of the state, including rural areas.

Thankfully, efforts are underway to expand broadband connectivity in rural areas of Alabama. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey just announced allocation of a $25 million grant to nine counties to expand their broadband services. These counties include Bibb, Mobile, Winston, Cullman, Morgan, Tuscaloosa, Shelby, Baldwin, and Escambia. Additionally, Governor Ivey has awarded Broadband Accessibility Fund grants totaling $88.6 million to support 109 projects.

Unfortunately, many rural areas of Alabama are underserved when it comes to broadband connectivity. The lack of infrastructure in these areas makes it difficult for internet service providers to offer reliable and affordable internet service.

I live in the highly rural area of Cleburne County, Alabama, and it does present unique challenges, one of which is limited access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity. In today's digital age, internet connectivity is essential, and those without it are at a significant disadvantage.

I can attest to the struggles of finding reliable and affordable internet connectivity. Previously, the only company that provided internet service in my area was over $100 per month for service that was spotty at best.

I recently acquired HughesNet service, which just a couple of months ago was not available to me where I live, with the addition of the $30 ACP credit off the bill and a $25 off for the first 6 months special they were running. My bill total was supposed to be just under $35 a month. I just received my first bill, and it was just under $103. It seems to be a common occurrence here in the country. You were told an amount that will be the cost of your services, and yet for some reason that first bill never quite matches that same amount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSphA_0l7rEjv200
Internet TowerPhoto byJason RichardonUnsplash


The lack of internet connectivity in rural areas of Alabama is not just an inconvenience; it has real-world consequences. For example, students who are unable to access the internet for remote learning are at a significant disadvantage compared to their peers who have reliable internet connectivity. This can lead to educational disparities, limiting opportunities and hampering their ability to achieve their full potential.

The lack of internet connectivity can limit economic opportunities in rural areas. Small businesses that rely on internet connectivity for e-commerce or remote work are at a significant disadvantage when they cannot access reliable and affordable internet connectivity. This can lead to a lack of economic development in rural areas, perpetuating the cycle of limited opportunities.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allocated funds to support the expansion of broadband connectivity in rural areas through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Additionally, the state of Alabama has created the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students Program, which aims to provide free high-speed internet access to eligible K-12 students who live in rural areas of the state.

These efforts are a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to ensure that all residents of rural areas have access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity. Expanding broadband infrastructure in these areas will require significant investment and coordination between the public and private sectors.

In conclusion, the lack of reliable and affordable internet connectivity in rural areas of Alabama is a significant challenge. However, with efforts such as the recently allocated $25 million grant, the Alabama Broadband Capital Projects Fund, the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students Program, the RDOF, and the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, progress is being made towards expanding broadband connectivity in underserved areas of the state. It is crucial for internet service providers to be transparent with their pricing and billing practices to ensure that customers can make informed decisions about their internet connectivity options.






Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Internet# Rural area# Infrastructure# Economy# Politics

Comments / 4

Published by

As a former executive chef with a culinary degree and over five years of freelance writing experience, I craft narratives to inspire and engage.

Alabama State
199 followers

More from Ashleigh Nicole

Alabama State

Exploring Alabama's Flavorful Heritage: A Journey Through Traditional Dishes and Recipes

Alabama is a state in the southern United States that is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and diverse cuisine. From fried chicken to barbecue ribs, Alabama's traditional dishes have become famous throughout the country. In this article, we will explore some of Alabama's most well-known dishes and provide recipes for you to try at home.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Deep Dive into Savannah, Georgia's Haunted History

Savannah, Georgia has a very rich history to say the least. It was Georgia's first city and the 13th colony, which dated on the way back to 1733. So naturally, over the years there have been many ghost stories that have been accumulating in that area.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama's Norfolk Southern Train Derailment Sends Shockwaves Through Local Community

Norfolk Southern has had yet another train derailment. This time it's close to home for me personally, being less than 30 miles from my home in Northeast Alabama. I find myself literally thanking God that there were not any chemicals spilled like there had been recently in East Palestine, Ohio.

Read full story
5 comments

Celebrate Like a Pro: How to Make the Most of March's Obscure National Holidays

March is a month full of national holidays, some of which are more well-known than others. From National Pi Day to St. Patrick's Day, there's a lot to celebrate in March. However, some of the lesser-known holidays can be just as fun and interesting to observe. Here are a few of my personal favorite national days in March 2023:

Read full story
Cleburne County, AL

Snake Season is Here: Tips and Tricks for Rural Residents in Northeast Alabama

Living in a rural area like Cleburne County, Alabama can be both peaceful and challenging at times. One of the challenges that we face as rural residents is the presence of snakes, especially during the spring and summer months when they are most active. As a resident of Cleburne County, I know that it's about time for snakes to start popping out, and I want to take some steps to keep them away and stay safe.

Read full story
Alabama State

Discovering Alabama: A Hidden Gem and Unique Airbnb Experiences

When people think of vacation destinations in the United States, Alabama may not be the first state that comes to mind. Often overshadowed by more well-known tourist hotspots, such as California or Florida, Alabama is often overlooked as a travel destination. However, this perception is changing as more and more people discover the beauty and charm of this southern state.

Read full story
Alabama State

"Boost Your Business: Alabama's New and Soon to Come Funding Programs to Support Small Business Growth and Job Creation"

The State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) is a program created by the U.S. Department of Treasury to support small businesses by providing funding to states to encourage private lending to small businesses. The program is designed to help small businesses access capital, expand their operations, and create jobs.

Read full story
1 comments
Alabama State

Free Fun in Alabama: Ideas for Enjoying the Great Outdoors and More on a Budget

After over a year of lockdowns and social distancing, people are eager to get back out and enjoy the world outside their homes. With the primary threat and fear of the Covid-19 pandemic behind us, it's time to start exploring and experiencing all that Alabama has to offer.

Read full story
Alabama State

Sipping Through Alabama: A Guide to 14 Must-Visit Vineyards and Wineries, With a Spotlight on Muscadine Grapes

Alabama may not be the first place that comes to mind when one thinks of wineries, but the state actually has a long history of winemaking that dates back to the early 1800s. Today, there are a number of wineries throughout the state, offering visitors a chance to sample some of Alabama's finest wines and learn about the history and culture of winemaking in the region.

Read full story
Cleburne County, AL

The White Thing in the Woods of Cleburne County, AL

In the heart of Cleburne County, Alabama, there have been reports of a mysterious white creature lurking in the woods, according to local stories. Many residents of the area claim to have seen this creature over the years, with stories dating back 30 years or more. The creature has been described as an albino Sasquatch, a wendigo, and even a ghost, all of which are legends passed down through generations.

Read full story
15 comments
Cleburne County, AL

You Need Perseverance To Find Remote Work

I live in Cleburne County, Alabama. As of 2021, we had a population of 15,103 people. There are 67 counties total in Alabama and 55 of them are rural. Cleburne county is even classified as a highly rural area.

Read full story
Alabama State

Exploring Untapped Small Business Opportunities in Alabama

Alabama is a state with a diverse economy and a thriving business community. However, there are still untapped opportunities for small businesses in some areas. In this article, we'll explore some potential business ideas for areas with low to no competition in Alabama.

Read full story
Alabama State

Grocery Shopping Becoming Even More Stressful

Being at the checkout line with a cart full of groceries and not enough money to pay for it all can be a mortifying experience. Many people have faced this situation, and it's not only embarrassing, but it can also be stressful and potentially harmful to their well-being. Unfortunately, the situation may worsen for people in Alabama as the state has implemented significant cuts to food stamp benefits in the coming months.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy