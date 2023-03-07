Free Fun in Alabama: Ideas for Enjoying the Great Outdoors and More on a Budget

Ashleigh Nicole

After over a year of lockdowns and social distancing, people are eager to get back out and enjoy the world outside their homes. With the primary threat and fear of the Covid-19 pandemic behind us, it's time to start exploring and experiencing all that Alabama has to offer.

However, the pandemic has taken a toll on many people's finances, and many are looking for ways to enjoy their free time without breaking the bank. That's where these free activities and ideas come in. They offer a great way to get out and enjoy all that Alabama has to offer without spending a lot of money.

piggy bankPhoto byFabian BlankonUnsplash

Alabama is a state with a rich history and culture, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy its offerings without spending a dime. From outdoor adventures to cultural attractions, here are some ideas for free entertainment in Alabama:

  • Hike at Oak Mountain State Park - Oak Mountain State Park is Alabama's largest state park and offers over 50 miles of hiking trails, including the popular Peavine Falls Trail. Enjoy scenic views and wildlife sightings while getting some exercise.
  • Visit the Birmingham Museum of Art - Admission to the Birmingham Museum of Art is free, and it features over 26,000 works of art from around the world. Explore collections ranging from African art to contemporary art and special exhibitions.
  • Explore the Huntsville Botanical Garden - The Huntsville Botanical Garden features beautiful gardens, a butterfly house, and a nature center, all for free. Enjoy a peaceful walk or attend one of their many events throughout the year.

a botanical gardenPhoto byChris AbneyonUnsplash

  • Tour the Alabama State Capitol - Take a free tour of the Alabama State Capitol and learn about the state's history and government. Highlights include the House and Senate chambers, historic portraits, and the beautiful rotunda.
  • Visit the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute - The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham and beyond. Admission is free on Sundays.
  • Enjoy a Concert at Railroad Park - Railroad Park in Birmingham hosts free concerts and events throughout the year. Bring a blanket and picnic and enjoy live music and beautiful views of the city.
  • Walk the Battleship USS Alabama - The Battleship USS Alabama is a National Historic Landmark that served in World War II and the Korean War. Visitors can walk the decks and explore the ship's history for free.

a battleshipPhoto byPavel NeznanovonUnsplash

  • Take a Stroll Through Mobile's Historic District - Mobile's Historic District features beautiful architecture and historic homes dating back to the 1800s. Take a self-guided walking tour and learn about the city's history and culture.
  • Watch a Rocket Launch at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville hosts free rocket launches throughout the year. Watch as rockets are launched into the sky and learn about the history of space exploration.
  • Visit Little River Canyon National Preserve - Little River Canyon National Preserve features stunning waterfalls, hiking trails, and scenic drives. Enjoy a day in nature and explore the park's natural beauty for free.
  • Go for a Swim at Gulf State Park - Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores offers a beautiful white sand beach and free swimming. Enjoy the Gulf of Mexico's warm waters and soak up the sun.
  • Attend the W.C. Handy Music Festival - The W.C. Handy Music Festival is a week-long celebration of blues music held annually in the Shoals area. Attend free concerts, workshops, and events throughout the festival.
  • Explore the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site - The Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site honors the first African American military pilots who served during World War II. Visitors can explore the site and learn about the pilots' contributions to history.

old airplanePhoto byDaniel ReyesonUnsplash

  • Go Birdwatching at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge - Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is a haven for birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts. Explore the refuge's trails and observation areas for free.
  • Attend the First Friday Art Walk in downtown Montgomery - On the first Friday of every month, downtown Montgomery hosts an art walk featuring local artists and live music. Attend for free and enjoy the city's creative culture.
  • Visit the Ave Maria Grotto - The Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman is a unique attraction featuring miniature replicas of famous religious landmarks from around the world. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
  • Take a Self-Guided Walking Tour of the Auburn University Campus - The Auburn University campus features beautiful architecture and historic landmarks. Take a self-guided walking tour and learn about the university's history and culture.
  • Attend the Peanut Festival in Dothan - The National Peanut Festival is an annual event held in Dothan to celebrate the city's peanut industry. Attend for free and enjoy live music, carnival rides, and delicious food.
  • Watch a Movie Under the Stars - Many cities in Alabama host free outdoor movie screenings during the summer months. Bring a blanket and some snacks and enjoy a movie under the stars.
  • Attend the Christmas Parade in Birmingham - The Birmingham Christmas Parade is a holiday tradition featuring floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus. Attend for free and get in the holiday spirit.

From exploring beautiful parks and trails to attending local events and festivals, there's something for everyone. And with so many options available, it's easy to find an activity that suits your interests and budget.

Of course, it's important to continue taking precautions to stay safe while enjoying these activities. Be sure to follow any local guidelines and recommendations, such as wearing a mask in crowded areas and practicing social distancing.

By taking advantage of these free activities and ideas, we can inspire our next adventure and discover all that Alabama has to offer, even on a tight budget. Alabama offers plenty of free entertainment options for visitors and residents alike. With outdoor adventures, cultural attractions, and historic sites, there's something for everyone to enjoy without breaking the bank. So get out there and start exploring! The only cost is the gas money to get there.

