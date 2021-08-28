Hickory, NC

Three places to have good cocktails in Hickory

Ashleigh Dunkem

HICKORY, NC - Cocktail is very common to drink to have when you're throwing a party, enjoying summer, or relaxing through the weekends.

When you plan to have a visit to Hickory Metro, you have to try the locally made cocktails in these places

  • Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar offers various local foods, wines, cocktails, and beers. Watermelon Shuga' is highly recommended in this place. You can taste the combinations of vodka, fresh watermelon, mint, lime, and light sugar syrup. This cocktail is well served for summer, huh? Cafe Rule & Wine Bar locations at 242 11th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601 and opens on Monday to Saturday at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. - 2.30 p.m

  • The Charolais Steakhouse

Even though this place is a steakhouse, it doesn't mean that it only sells steak, right? The best combination to eat steak is to have an alcoholic beverage to cleanse your palate. To pair it with your steak, you can have the wholelotta colada, a drink that consists of four different ingredients, made by a local resident mixologist. Muddy river coconut rum, pineapple juice, triple sec, sour mix, and a drop of half-and-half, mixed together in a glass of wholelotta colada. The Charolais Steakhouse is located at 766 4th Street Southwest, Hickory, NC 28602.

  • Boca Restaurants

Boca Restaurants, the one specialist in Mediterranean fusion food, also serves a delicious horse's neck. The horse's neck is going to spoil your tastebuds with mixtures of 10 years old Torres Brandy, grand manier, orange bitters, and a bit of ginger ale.

