Best social media network

TikTok is one of those “overnight sensations that took years” that you hear about in Hollywood and in Tech. George Clooney is a great example as he toiled for years in Hollywood before he broke out in the hit TV show, E.R., in the 1990’the T is a good is tech example - they have been popular in China (operated as Douyin) for over five years, but have only been “discovered” in the U.S. in the last year or two - partly due to ex-President Donald Trump’s threats to ban TikTok in the U.S.

TikTok was the most downloadedTiktok non-gaming app in the world for July 2021, with more than 63 million downloads globally. TikTok has also had spectacular results with huge numbers of downloads in many countries over its short life. It is estimated to exceed over 1B users along with its sister app in China, Douyin. TikTok and Douyin held the same top status throughout 2020 worldwide too.

Both Douyin and TikTok are owned by the very large Chinese interactive media and entertainment company, ByteDance, which has been rumored to be heading toward a public IPO sooner than later. Currently the Chinese government has been challenging some of the biggest Chinese digital companies regarding public offerings, M&A andcash movement, etc. ByteDanceByteDan, Tencent, Didi, Alibaba and others are all good examples of companies that have to be very careful as they maintain their relationship with the Chinese government, operating as large International enterprises.



According to the Sensor Tower data, the greatest number of installations came from Douyin in China (15 percent ), followed by the United States, at 9 percent. Also in 2020 and during the first half of 2021, the app is reported to be at very top of the revenue rankings.



Certainly in the U.S., and probably around the world, there is a huge amount of room for TikTok to move intothe realm of the few, huge, gigantic monetizers of Internet traffic, namely Facebook/Instagram, Amazon