What Are The Risks Of Investing In Bitcoin?

Ashish Nishad

Bitcoin Prices are Booming It is necessary to know before an investment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19THLL_0bc9NnYu00

Cryptocurrency has no fundamental value it can drop to zero at any time. Yes, it can be possible. When we listen to the word investment we got too much excited. Without knowing how the investment working. This is happening to me every time. I think this type of feeling of other peoples maybe feels.

Investment is scary for new investors. Because they don’t know the whole things about the market. How it works. How the blockchain work. And the most important question is it is worth investing in cryptocurrency.

We also see the many advertisements. In these advertisements, investors show. They make millions of profit in a week through Investment in cryptocurrency. We can believe these advertisements. Actually, they are advertising and also promoting cryptocurrency investment app.

Yeah, this is right investors are making profit from a cryptocurrency. But behind making profit in cryptocurrency. They play a long term game and they invest their money in these cryptocurrencies. When these cryptocurrency prices was very less.

Think about the Bitcoin. When Bitcoin was started in this cryptocurrency market. The price was Bitcoin less than one dollar. In the month of April 2021 Bitcoin prices were already cross $60,000 this is a huge amount of money. Those who invested in Bitcoin. When Bitcoin was trading and its prices was less. In 2021 they will be Bitcoin millionaires. Because at the month of April Bitcoin prices were cross the $60,000.

Manipulation In Cryptocurrency

Manipulation already happened in this cryptocurrency market. The reason behind manipulation is to attract larger investors on their trading platform.

The manipulation was happened in the month of April that reason because of manipulation most of all cryptocurrencies suffer huge losses.

What was the story behind the manipulation?

In starting of the year 2021 Tesla was promoting cryptocurrency. According to CNBC Tesla was invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in the month of February. And Tesla was accepting Bitcoin as a payment. After this news Tesla accepting Bitcoin as payment. Most of all cryptocurrency was increased it was getting lots of trusted investors.

In the month of May Tesla tweet on his Twitter, Tesla will not accept Bitcoin as a payment and share a graph of energy consumption in Bitcoin mining. After this tweet whole cryptocurrency suffers losses.

Yeah, this is right in Bitcoin mining process consume lots of energy and energy is generating from coal and fossil oil. These release a high amount of carbon into the environment. Carbon has bad effects on the environment. Because of carbon present in the environment, the earth temperature becomes warmer.

Also because of air pollution, older people are feeling difficulty in breathing. Because of air pollution, the earth temperature is increasing every year. Governments are working to reduce air pollution from the environment. They launch many campaigns in their country to reduce the air air pollution.

Ban Bitcoin Mining On The Country

In the month of May china ban Bitcoin mining in their country. Because they want it to run their own digital currency. This happened in the month of May. Also, china stops supply electricity to Bitcoin mining. And warning those financial institutions which are providing Bitcoin-related services. After Bitcoin mining was a ban in China. The Bitcoin miner machines selling like a metal craft.

When Bitcoin mining was the ban in China. Due to the ban, affected cryptocurrency prices it suffered losses. We all have to be aware of it. It can happen in the future.

Cryptocurrency is the most volatile in nature anything can happen in the future. Before anything, wrong will happen in the future cryptocurrency. You will have to know about it. This can be a safe game for you. There is a possibility it can happen in the future.

Bitcoin prices are too high this right time to invest in cryptocurrency

Investment means managing risk and making a profit. Cryptocurrency is volatile any things can happen in future. Right now cryptocurrency prices are growing like a skyrocket. After Bitcoin prices are growing after losses.

The investment can be risky in Bitcoin. Right now Bitcoin is trading at $48,583 this is a huge amount of money. If you going to invest this amount of money in Bitcoin this can be risky. If the prices go to looses. You will suffer huge losses.

The best option for investment choose the alternative option right now Bitcoin prices are too high. If you are going to invest in Bitcoin have to pay $48,583 for the one coin. This is a lot of money. The best will be to choose the alternative cryptocurrency. Such as Ethereum, Polkadot and Cardano these cryptocurrencies are trending right now. If you invest in this cryptocurrency it has the chance you will make a profit in the future.

This is important before investing in cryptocurrency to do the proper research. Because many crises and fraud are already happening in the cryptocurrency market. Choose the trusted wallet for the investment.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Engineer, Content Writer, Dreamer. I write About Productivity, Investment, Money and Ideas.

New York, NY
54 followers

More from Ashish Nishad

Is Data Science Good Career

A data scientist’s mean wage in the Netherlands is $81,417.19, $65,584.10 in France, $75,677.33 in Germany. According toHarvard Business School, Data Science is the sexiest job of 21 century with a fat amount of salary. Because of Data Science, increasing demand. But The interesting thing about Data Science is the IT professionals are switching their job to Data Science.

Read full story

It Is Right To Invest In Polkadot

Polkadot is steadily growing and it has an ultimate goal to become a blockchain network. Polkadot going toward a new generation of blockchain that will Polkadot allow each app developer to create her own blockchain that can talk to other ledgers. Also in this function developers can decide what can kind of transaction fees and can decide how fast transactions confirm to other digital ledgers.

Read full story

Is Bitcoin Going To Explode Again In 2021

Bitcoin Price is continuously growing in the last 10 days Its prices go from $29,789 to $41,175. In the last week, Bitcoin prices are getting a hike. The last three months was the worst month for the cryptocurrency. In these months cryptocurrencies were suffered huge losses. That was a time very difficult to predict and choose the right cryptocurrency for the investment. Because In crises most of all cryptocurrency suffer losses.

Read full story

Is Ethereum Going To Explode

In the last week, its performance goes from $1776 to $2,424. Ethereum is going to explode this thought come to mind. In the last three months, the cryptocurrency market suffers huge losses. Most of all cryptocurrency prices are goes down in the last three months. People are losing their expectations has any chances cryptocurrency will grow.

Read full story

Will Dogecoin Go Up In 2021

That the currency that began as a joke becomes the real currency. Cryptocurrency is a bigger market it has its own advantage and disadvantages. Every month many different things happening in this crypto market. In starting of 2021 some cryptocurrencies got support from celebrities. And famous influences. It has a bigger impact on cryptocurrency performance and cryptocurrency performance increase in a short duration of time.

Read full story

Top 5 Gainer Cryptocurrency In Crypto Market

These cryptocurrencies is a top gainer in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency Market is a big hub amorous number of cryptocurrencies. There are over 1000 cryptocurrencies in existence right now. More than 600 cryptocurrency market capitalization over $100,000.

Read full story
1 comments

Is it a Good Time To Invest in Bitcoin

China Ban Bitcoin Mining Hub in Southwestern Yannan. Investment is very important, think about it should money work harder for you. How will your life then?. The investment allows you to grow your wealth and add some additional income streams that will help to achieve your financial goals. That dream you are seeing from your childhood.

Read full story

Will Polygon Be Successful

The Crypto market is volatile anything can be will happen. In the last couple of months, Polygon is a soo much popular in the crypto market because of its unique working structure. It has an important role in the Ethereum blockchain and It is a more secure Altcoin. We will see more details about It in this article such as Will Polygon Be successful, Is worth investing in Polygon, It can become bigger in the future.

Read full story

Will BitTorrent Crypto Reach $1

BitTorrent Token is among the top 10 cheap cryptocurrencies with tremendous growth potential in 2021. After a tweet by Elon Musk “ Tesla car suspend taking bitcoin as a payment” This news affects the overall cryptocurrencies market most of the cryptocurrencies fall down after that news. The cryptocurrency market suffers huge losses.

Read full story

Is it Better To Invest In Ethereum or Bitcoin

China to shut down over 90% of its Bitcoin mining hub in southwestern. Many different things happening in this cryptocurrency market, losses, crises or manipulation. Investment in cryptocurrency will be safe or we would lose your hard-earned money.

Read full story
1 comments

Are Bitcoins Safe

The month of May is the worst month for Cryptocurrency. In this month most of all cryptocurrency suffers a huge loss. Bitcoin and Ethereum both are a covers most area of a cryptocurrency and both suffer a huge loss.

Read full story

Will Cardano Be Successful

Cardano handles a larger volume of transactions test at up to 257 transactions per second. Many different things happing in this cryptocurreny market over the last three months most cryptocurreny suffer huge losses. It is very difficult to predict what will happen next in this cryptocurreny market?

Read full story
2 comments

What 10 Cryptocurrencies will explode in 2021?

Cryptocurrency work as a form of a digital asset, the interested investors are investing in cryptocurrency to hold it. When its prices raise and touch hike then they sell it and earning profits.

Read full story

Bitcoin Vs Ethereum

Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset it’s not surprising investor are taking an interest. Investors are holding their money on it making a profit through a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin and Ethereum or other cryptocurrency getting too much attention around the world peoples are taking a new step toward digital asset. In this article, we see more details about Bitcoin and Ethereum and do a study about It can be profitable or not.

Read full story

Will Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin

Ethereum will get more and more interest from institutional investors in the future. Last couples of months cryptocurrencies market growing like a skyrocket. Ethereum and Bitcoin gaining more market capitalization. The questions hitting peoples mind can Ethereum overtake Bitcoin. We see both one by one in this article.

Read full story

What is Ethereum Used For?

Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency. Peoples are very curious about cryptocurrency after they listen to the word cryptocurrency they very excited about investment but it a very necessary to understand and know the basic about cryptocurrency and How it works. Let's start with the first cryptocurrency.

Read full story

10 Weird Things People Do Everyday

“The brain makes up about 2 per cent of a human’s body weight”. The Human mind is a mysterious thing. We do and try a lot of things every day that don’t really make sense if you really break it down. We dream, sleep, and laugh, and do many of the things but It seems so natural we don’t really think about it.

Read full story

5 Things I Do Every Morning Motivates Me Toward The goal

It is very important to take good steps in life, it will move you forward. Life is like a roller coaster. We have to jump to the best opportunity in life. We are well aware of how much time is worth and how important it is. Once the time is gone then it doesn’t come back.

Read full story

7 Habits That Can Make You Everyone’s Favorite Person

Everyone wants people to like him, ask him in society and He should get proper respect in professional life. But in reality, there are very rare people who can become everyone’s favourite person.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy