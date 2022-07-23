How to Wrap Dishes for Moving

Kitchen utensils are some of the most common household equipment that usually falls victim to damage when relocating. Hence, it’s essential you know how to move dishes.

The good news is that learning how to pack kitchen dishes for moving isn’t difficult.

With a mix of suitable packaging gears and proper wrapping methods, you can securely transport the dishes to your new home.

This guide provides you with the proper wrapping techniques so you can learn how to pack dishes for a long-distance move.

1. Boxing Gears

To wrap your dishes for relocation, it’s important you get packaging materials to keep them safe from weather conditions and possible damages on the road.

Some essential packaging materials you will need include:

· Quality tapes: it helps you cover the bottom and top openings of the box so that the contents in it won’t spill.

· Bubble wrap: this is the perfect protective gear you need to protect kitchenware from hard falls.

· Paper: Like bubble wraps, wrapping paper prevents scratches, cracks, and possible breaks of your expensive kitchen utensils.

· Dish boxes: boxes come in various sizes to hold your dishes. A dish box is the perfect storage compartment to lay the kitchen utensils when relocating.

· Markers: this lettering equipment helps you put labels on the boxes.

2. Pack, Haul, and Transport Kitchen Items

Once all packaging materials are at hand, you can now start with wrapping every item inside your kitchen separately. But, ensure that the boxes, wrapping paper, tapes, and markers are arranged meticulously for your ease. Then, move on to arranging each kitchenware for boxing.

· Fix the box

Whether you plan to use an old box or an entirely new one, you need to make sure the boxes are in mint condition. Open it up in its square shape and ensure the bottom is solidly secured with tape. If not, tape as many times as possible to make sure the box will effortlessly carry heavy-duty items. Gather some packaging paper and place it at the bottom of your crating compartment.

· Arrange materials

You don’t want a situation where you exhaust a tape and have to leave the room to get another. To avoid this, ensure that every packaging supply you will need, from the tape to the packaging paper, and box is within your reach.

· Arranging plates

Whether you use a metal, plastic, or ceramic plate, they are all delicate and require extra care when covering. To wrap your serving dish,

· Place packaging paper on the tabletop. Put a single plate in its mid part. Pull each edge of your packaging paper till it gets to the center, the tape.

· After covering the plates individually, stack a few (between four and five) and cover. Ensure you fix a corrugated sheet inside the dishes.

· Place stacked dishware vertically in a small box. This way, they won't break easily.

· Ensure that after stacking the plates, the weight does not go above 45pounds.

· Leave some crushed packing papers over the plates. Then check if there are any gaps in the box. If there are, fold a dishtowel or fold more paper and use it to cover open gaps.

· Seal the top part of the box and label “top” to ensure you don’t open the wrong sides when unloading them.

· Packing Bowls

Most bowls are made of plastic, and plastics are super delicate. You need to make sure they are wrapped properly to avoid mutilation.

· Like the plates, place each bowl in the middle of a spread-out paper. Then, pull the edges towards the middle and tape.

· If you have the same shape and size mixing bowl, arrange them jointly and cover using a spare piece of paper.

· Place piled bowls inside a carton with the bottom filled with several bunched papers.

· Fill air gaps with extra papers or dishtowels and tape the top layer.

· Organize Glasses

The most delicate kitchenware you will ever own is glassware. For this reason, you need to learn how to protect them.

· Place glass cups on a table and cover their handles with the paper

· Bunch some papers and stuff each cup with it.

· Get packaging paper then wrap glass cups and other glass items.

· Place heavier glass utensils first inside the storage compartment before putting other fragile ones in it

· Fill empty gaps using extra papers or dishtowels and tape the top seam.

· Closing the Box

Now that you know how to wrap dishes for moving, it’s time to close the box. The simple method is to roll some packaging papers and place them on the stacked kitchenware. Then, tape the top opening to close and secure the box. Make sure you label the box as delicate and with the name of its content on it.

3. How to package pots, knives, and cans containing liquids.

· How to Cover knives

Like plates and glasses, wrap the kitchen knives one at a time (focus on wrapping the sharp edges). Then bundle them and pack them in a box. Make sure the sharp edges are faced downwards.

· How to Organize Pots

Cover pots with wrapping paper and stack jointly. Make sure you add a ribbed cardboard sheet between them. Also, cover the lids individually.

· How to Pack Cans Holding Liquids Contents

Open all containers, get a plastic wrap, and place over under the lid. Then, use the lid to tighten them before packaging them in a box.

Conclusion

Packaging dishes for the long haul is no doubt, almost impossible. But, it can be possible with these tips listed above. While it is also possible to wrap dishes with or without paper, a careful organization is much more feasible with reliable movers. Relocation companies have mastered the skills of packing and transporting your housewares so you won’t bother about how to pack dishes for moving without paper.

Do you stay in Boston? Some moving services Boston offers provide these packing needs to make your move less stressful. Visit https://starkmovers.com/services/ to find reliable movers for your transit.

