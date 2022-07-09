Top 4 Anime NFTs in 2022

Pixabay

The world of NFTs is getting bigger by the day. There are more and more artists and traders alike, as well as more applications of NFTs being introduced regularly. The NFT market is certainly still very volatile, but it seems like its utility will keep it alive and thriving over longer periods of time.

On the other hand, anime is one of the most successful branches of the entertainment industry. It’s also becoming more popular among the generation of digital natives, which is the generation that most NFT enthusiasts come from.

So NFT and anime seem like quite a promising combination. Let’s see some of the most prominent projects that managed to fuse the two.

Aotuverse

Aotuverse NFT is a collection inspired by an actual anime project that started in 2015. The anime has entered its 4th season and it’s gained massive popularity. The first Aotuverse mint took place in June 2022, so this collection is definitely one for the future.

Moreover, Aotuverse solana nft is much more than just an NFT collection. It’s also a blockchain game that gives players an opportunity to use NFTs as in-game items and characters.

This is the biggest appeal of the Aotuverse NFTs – by buying an NFT you have a chance to not just play the game and trade these NFTs, but also to earn Aotuverse’s native tokens while playing the game. With this kind of project, you usually need to be quick, because if the project gains traction and popularity, getting your hands on an NFT from the collection might become very expensive.

Azuki

Azuki is one of the most successful NFT collections ever, and definitely the most successful anime NFT collection. It was even ranked number one on OpenSea for a while, and at the time of publishing of this article, it’s ranked 9th overall.

This is a classic PFP collection of 10,000 beautifully designed, anime-style avatars. However, the art is not the only strength of Azuki, as they have a very strong project overall, run by professionals who worked at giants like Facebook and Blizzard. By owning an NFT, you’ll gain access to the Garden, Azuki’s up-and-coming metaverse, described by their team as the place “where art, community, and culture fuse to create magic”.

Kiwami

Kiwami is another PFP project that got a lot of attention. The 10,000 NFTs in the Kiwami collection, released in March of 2022, were designed by a team of anonymous Japanese street artists.

There are literally hundreds of different attributes so every individual NFT is very different from the others in style and appearance. For instance, there are 117 different hairstyles alone, with every body part and every piece of clothing being extremely diversified.

Also, Kiwami is truly a community-first project, unlike many NFT projects that only claim so. As much as 50% of the income generated from primary sales and secondary royalties are redirected to the Kiwami treasury to finance the future of the project.

Muri

This collection has a different vibe – it’s a bit dark, mysterious, and even ominous. This effect is achieved thanks to great design and the unique shadowing of the images. The fact that avatars are facing forward somehow makes them look even tougher and more alive.

Muri is a collection full of potential, not just because of the 10,000 well-designed NFTs. The team is planning different expansions as well as a whole lot of extra merch and content. Plans for the future include the MURI token, MURI anime, and manga, as well as physical toys and a fashion line.

Final thoughts

Anime and NFT work together perfectly. They attract a similar target group, and anime art often uses hi-tech futuristic plots and motifs, which go hand-in-hand with the technology of the future such as NFTs.

So pay attention to the 4 mentioned collections as well as new projects that will inevitably emerge in the near future. Some of these could bring serious profit to their owners.