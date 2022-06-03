Friday in Detroit: The best spots to celebrate National Donut Day across Metro Detroit

(Kobby Mendez/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

The best day of the week is finally here — I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Today is Friday, June 3, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

The first Friday of June marks National Donut Day, and various locations throughout metro Detroit offer tasty donuts.

The following locations are some of the amazing southeastern Michigan locations:

East Detroit Bakery & Deli – 17530 E 9 Mile Rd in Eastpointe

– 17530 E 9 Mile Rd in Eastpointe The Looney Baker – 13931 Farmington Rd in Livonia

– 13931 Farmington Rd in Livonia Donut Villa – 5875 Vernor Hwy in Detroit

– 5875 Vernor Hwy in Detroit Apple Fritter Donut Shop – 741 E 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale

– 741 E 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale Bartz Bakery – 1532 N Telegraph Rd in Dearborn

– 1532 N Telegraph Rd in Dearborn Chene Modern Bakery – 17041 W Warren Ave. in Detroit

– 17041 W Warren Ave. in Detroit Holy Moly Donut Shop – 201 8 Mile Rd. in Detroit

– 201 8 Mile Rd. in Detroit Donut Cutter – 28173 Woodward Ave. in Berkley

– 28173 Woodward Ave. in Berkley Donut Castle – 11831 E Thirteen Mile Rd in Warren

– 11831 E Thirteen Mile Rd in Warren Donut Kastle – 24555 Eureka Rd in Taylor

– 24555 Eureka Rd in Taylor Family Donut Shop – 11300 Conant St in Hamtramck

– 11300 Conant St in Hamtramck GM Paris Bakery – 28418 Joy Rd in Livonia

– 28418 Joy Rd in Livonia Donut Bar + Coffee – 29039 Southfield Rd. in Southfield

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Colin Jost, comedian and co-head writer for NBC's "Saturday Night Live," announced that he will be performing at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sunday.

Jost also announced that some of his SNL friends will also be joining him on the trip, but gave no clues as to who they might be.

The Fillmore is located at 2115 Woodward Ave., and Jost's show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Following floor repairs after a Baby Keem concert on March 8, Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit has reopened for live music performances.

The venue has listed a complete schedule of booked entertainment that can be found on their website.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Thank you for reading the Detroit Daily Round-Up! After much consideration, NewsBreak has decided to place this feature on hiatus. I hope you've enjoyed reading it as much as I've enjoyed writing it. To all followers and readers, I sincerely thank you for your support over the past year.

- Ashanti Seabron