Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Metro Detroit average gas prices reach new high of $4.71 a gallon

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4Zss_0fvmaFPY00
(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up.

I hope everyone enjoyed their holiday weekend — let's keep kicking this week off the right way!

Today is Tuesday, May 31, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Metro Detroit average gas prices reach new high of $4.71 a gallon

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices across southeastern Michigan have set another record high following an increase over Memorial Day weekend to $4.71 per gallon.

Gas prices are up 12 cents from a week ago in metro Detroit and $1.63 more than this time last year.

Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, discussed the increase and its relation to higher holiday demand.

"A spike in demand for the busy Memorial Day weekend helped push Michigan gas prices to a new record high," Woodland said. "A post-holiday decline in demand could have motorists seeing some stability at the pump, but if crude oil prices continue to trade above $105 per barrel then gas prices will likely remain elevated."

DPSCD ending school early Tuesday due to heat

Due to expected high temperatures across southeastern Michigan, students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be dismissed early on Tuesday.

According to DPSCD, all schools will dismiss three hours early depending on individual building dismissal times, and all indoor after-school activities will be canceled.

Multiple Metro Detroit construction projects planned for this summer

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, Metro Detroit is set to experience the most construction it’s ever seen this summer.

Some of the biggest summer construction projects across southeastern Michigan are as follows:

Detroit

  • SB I-375 - I-75 to Jefferson closed 6/6 to 6/10 for repaving.
  • NB M-39 - closed US-12 to McNichols – weekend of June 4-5
  • SB M-39 - closed 8 Mile to US-12 weekend of June 11-12
  • I-75 - closed Ambassador Bridge to Springwells weekend of June 18-20 for Junction St bridge demo
  • EB I-94 ramp to NB I-75 - closed 5/31 to 6/19 for bridge work.  Detour uses EB I-94 and SB M-10 to NB I-75.
  • NB and SB I-75 from Caniff to Warren – left lane closed through 6/30.  Left two lanes on I-75 from East Grand Blvd to Warren closed 9 AM to 3 PM on Wednesday 6/1 to set this up.
  • EB I-96 ramp to EB I-94 – ramp remains closed through 7/30 for work on Grand River Ave bridge over I-94.
  • WB I-94 ramp to I-96 – ramp reopens Friday 5/27.  The Trumbull on ramp to WB I-94 also reopens on Friday.
  • M-8 under I-75 – Left 2 lanes closed through 9/2 in each direction

Macomb County

  • M-59/94 interchange – EB 59 closing Town Center and ramp closures – using 21 Mile as detour

Oakland County

  • I-96 Kent Lake to Wixom Rd  plan on 2 lanes open through end of year
  • WB I-696 - Greenfield to Lincoln 3 lanes closed 1 lane open 6/4-6/5 weather permitting. Greenfield Rd entrance ramp closed with this work.
  • Toward Genesee County but, NB/SB I-75 Oakland County Line to I-475, 1 LANE OPEN,  6/1-6/2(Wednesday-Thursday) 9am-3pm. Traffic shift 1 lane closed 2 lanes open 6/2-6/27.

Wayne County

  • SB 275 CLOSING next weekend June 3-6, then SB ramp to WB M14 closing for a month and the WB 96/14 ramps to SB also closing thru early Sept.
  • NB M-39 closing  June, 4th, Mich to McNichols, following wknd SB closing

