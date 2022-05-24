Detroit, MI

Tuesday in Detroit: Gilbert Family Foundation invests $13 million towards curbing city evictions

Ashanti Seabron

(GV Chana/Unsplash)

Gilbert Family Foundation invests $13 million towards curbing Detroit evictions

As announced by the Gilbert Family Foundation on Monday, a total of $13 million will be invested towards assisting low-income Detroit residents facing eviction.

In regards to the funds, $12 million will be invested over three years in three Detroit-based organizations that will provide legal representation for renters with children, while the remaining $1 million will finance a long-term study into the program's effectiveness and the city's eviction defense process.

Jennifer Gilbert, who along with her husband Dan Gilbert are the foundation's co-founders, spoke about the impact that the investment will have in Detroit.

“The Detroit Eviction Defense Fund will level the scales of justice for vulnerable renters, who deserve the opportunity to remain in their home and enjoy lasting housing stability,” Gilbert said.

Parents of slain Oxford student file federal lawsuit alleging negligence from school employees

The parents of Justin Shilling, one of four students killed in the mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, have filed a new federal lawsuit against Oxford school employees.

The lawsuit alleges that a suicide prevention policy was ignored due to gross negligence on the part of Oxford High School employees.

According to comments made on Monday by attorney Ven Johnson, gross negligence on the part of the school's employees disqualifies them from being protected by governmental immunity.

Detroit Pistons set to play regular season game in Paris in 2023

Scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, the Detroit Pistons will play their first-ever basketball game in France when they face off against the Chicago Bulls as part of the NBA Paris Game 2023.

The game will take place at the Accor Arena, and ticket presale information can be found by visiting NBAEvents.com/ParisGame.

