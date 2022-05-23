Detroit, MI

Monday in Detroit: Heilmann Park receives $900,000 grant for improvements

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHbLy_0fnRpLFa00
(Walter Martin/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.)

I hope everyone had a great weekend — let's kick off this week the right way!

Today is Monday, May 23

Detroit's Heilmann Park receives $900,000 federal grant for improvements

A $900,000 federal grant has been awarded to Detroit's Heilmann Park to overhaul 11 acres into a natural area, playground, walking trail, basketball court and picnic areas.

According to Dara O'Byrne, Detroit chief parks planner, the park renovations are aimed at strengthening the local community with an improved public space.

"The idea is that the park can provide natural spaces and a really important community amenity to both help strengthen the community and just provide opportunities for play and recreation for the residents of that neighborhood," O'Byrne said.

Michigan gas prices continue to rise, increase to nearly $4.60 a gallon

As gas prices continue to rise, Metro Detroit drivers are currently paying an average of $4.59 a gallon.

According to Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, continued demand increases and scarcer supplies are behind the rises.

"Tighter supply and increased demand pushed Michigan pump prices higher last week," Woodland said. "This supply and demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices."

Many MI restaurants still facing hiring difficulties

A new survey from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association shows that while wages are up across the state's restaurant and hospitality industry, staffing still remains low.

The survey included responses from nearly 150 hotel and restaurant owners conducted earlier this month.

